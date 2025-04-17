Nazriya Nazim reveals why she stepped away from social media: ‘I had to take care of myself first’

After months of silence, actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has finally spoken out about her sudden absence from both social media and the public eye. Known for her charm and ease on screen, especially in Malayalam cinema, Nazriya had left many fans worried as she seemed to disappear without a word. This week, she broke that silence.

In a deeply personal note shared on Instagram, Nazriya explained that the last few months had been emotionally overwhelming. "It hasn't been easy," she wrote. "I had to step back and focus on my emotional health." Her message was straightforward but full of feeling—not dramatic, not self-pitying, just honest.





She admitted that she missed celebrating big moments, including her 30th birthday, New Year’s, and the success of her film Sookshmadarshini, which also won her a Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Actor. Despite the film’s acclaim, she couldn’t bring herself to celebrate. “I just wasn’t in a space to be present for anything, not even the things I would usually cherish,” she wrote.

Nazriya also acknowledged that she’d pulled away from friends, colleagues, and well-wishers without explaining why. “I shut down,” she said simply. “I couldn’t answer calls, I didn’t reply to messages. And for that, I’m really sorry.”

The Malayalam actress reflects on the challenges she faced and thanks her fans for their unwavering support Instagram/nazriyafahadh





Though the past few months were difficult, her note wasn’t all bleak. She shared that she’s slowly finding her way back. “I’m trying. Every day is a little better. I just need a bit more time to feel like myself again.”

Her post has drawn warm messages of support from the film industry and her fans. Actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tovino Thomas, and Parvathy shared their love, and fans across platforms said they were just glad to hear from her again.

Nazriya closed her message with a quiet promise: she’s healing, and when she’s ready, she’ll be back. “Thank you for waiting, for caring, and for not forgetting me,” she wrote. “I’ll reconnect soon.” Sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is pause and come back when you’re ready.