Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Nazriya Nazim reveals why she stepped away from social media: ‘I had to take care of myself first’

The Malayalam star opens up about emotional struggles and the journey to recovery after months away from the limelight.

Nazriya Nazim reveals why she stepped away from social media: ‘I had to take care of myself first’

Nazriya Nazim opens up about her emotional journey and the time she needed to focus on self-care

Instagram/nazriyafahadh
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

After months of silence, actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has finally spoken out about her sudden absence from both social media and the public eye. Known for her charm and ease on screen, especially in Malayalam cinema, Nazriya had left many fans worried as she seemed to disappear without a word. This week, she broke that silence.

In a deeply personal note shared on Instagram, Nazriya explained that the last few months had been emotionally overwhelming. “It hasn’t been easy,” she wrote. “I had to step back and focus on my emotional health.” Her message was straightforward but full of feeling—not dramatic, not self-pitying, just honest.


She admitted that she missed celebrating big moments, including her 30th birthday, New Year’s, and the success of her film Sookshmadarshini, which also won her a Kerala Film Critics Award for Best Actor. Despite the film’s acclaim, she couldn’t bring herself to celebrate. “I just wasn’t in a space to be present for anything, not even the things I would usually cherish,” she wrote.

Nazriya also acknowledged that she’d pulled away from friends, colleagues, and well-wishers without explaining why. “I shut down,” she said simply. “I couldn’t answer calls, I didn’t reply to messages. And for that, I’m really sorry.”

The Malayalam actress reflects on the challenges she faced and thanks her fans for their unwavering supportInstagram/nazriyafahadh


Though the past few months were difficult, her note wasn’t all bleak. She shared that she’s slowly finding her way back. “I’m trying. Every day is a little better. I just need a bit more time to feel like myself again.”

Her post has drawn warm messages of support from the film industry and her fans. Actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tovino Thomas, and Parvathy shared their love, and fans across platforms said they were just glad to hear from her again.

Nazriya closed her message with a quiet promise: she’s healing, and when she’s ready, she’ll be back. “Thank you for waiting, for caring, and for not forgetting me,” she wrote. “I’ll reconnect soon.” Sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is pause and come back when you’re ready.

emotional healthhealingkerala film critics awardmalayalam cinemasookshmadarshininazriya nazim

Related News

Amazon cancels Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as Priyanka Chopra series takes the lead
Entertainment

Amazon cancels Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as Priyanka Chopra series takes the lead

Bangladeshi men duped into fighting for Russia, say families
Asia

Bangladeshi men duped into fighting for Russia, say families

EU-Getty
Asia

India, Bangladesh on EU list of 'safe' countries for faster asylum processing

Soha Ali Khan reveals facing criticism since 2015 for her interfaith marriage to Kunal Kemmu
Entertainment

Soha Ali Khan reveals facing criticism since 2015 for her interfaith marriage to Kunal Kemmu

More For You

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary to reveal the untold story behind her fashion empire and fame

Victoria Beckham steps into the spotlight with a revealing Netflix documentary that traces her journey from pop icon to fashion powerhouse

Getty Images

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary to reveal the untold story behind her fashion empire and fame

Victoria Beckham is finally telling her own story. After years of working behind the scenes on her fashion label and navigating life in the public eye, the designer and former Spice Girl is stepping in front of the camera for a new Netflix documentary series set to release in late 2025.

Filming started in late 2024 and will continue through mid-2025. The series, which doesn’t have a title yet is being produced by Studio 99, the production company founded by her husband David Beckham. It’s the same team behind Beckham, the widely praised docuseries that traced David’s football journey and personal life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mishal Husain breaks silence on BBC changes, ‘bombastic’ presenting and rise of personality-led news

Mishal Husain returns to longform interviews with a renewed focus on integrity and thoughtful storytelling

Getty Images

Mishal Husain breaks silence on BBC changes, ‘bombastic’ presenting and rise of personality-led news

Mishal Husain has pushed back against the idea that personality-led journalism has to come with ego. The respected broadcaster, who spent over a decade at BBC Radio 4's Today programme, has made a quiet but powerful return to longform interviews as the editor at large of Bloomberg Weekend Edition.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Husain reflected on how she approached her role at Today. Without directly addressing the arrival of new presenters Amol Rajan and Emma Barnett, who have brought a more informal and personal tone to the show, Husain made her own philosophy clear.

Keep ReadingShow less
10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off

From scene-stealing sidekicks to unforgettable antiheroes, these 10 iconic characters were this close to landing their own spin-offs, but never did

Getty Images

10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off

Some TV characters don’t just steal scenes, instead they hijack the spotlight and refuse to let go. These are the sidekicks who outshone the leads, the villains we secretly rooted for, and the oddballs who made us laugh harder than anyone else. Yet, despite their brilliance, they never got the spin-off they deserved.

From chaotic con artists to deadpan queens, here are 10 unforgettable characters who should’ve headlined their own shows and why fans are still begging for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cardi B’s Leaked Texts Reveal Alleged Offset-AriTheDon Affair

Cardi B’s leaked texts spark a firestorm as she accuses Offset of cheating with influencer AriTheDon

Getty Images

Cardi B exposes Offset’s affair with AriTheDon in leaked texts

Cardi B and Offset’s already complex relationship has just become more chaotic after private text messages allegedly leaked online. A blogger named 1goatalexis shared what they claim are private exchanges with Cardi, where she accuses her estranged husband, Offset, of having an affair with influencer AriTheDon during their marriage. The messages show Cardi expressing frustration over rumours that she and Offset were still involved, claiming that she hasn’t been with him recently and that others should stop making false claims about her.

One of the leaked messages reportedly reads, “He was f***ing Ari while we were together, but I’m the one who’s wrong for moving on?” This accusation has sparked a wave of reactions online, with some fans supporting Cardi’s right to defend herself, while others are sceptical about the authenticity of the messages and their timing. Neither Cardi B, Offset, nor AriTheDon have responded publicly to these allegations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s £9.5 million luxury sea-facing home in Mumbai nears completion

Deepika and Ranveer’s growing family is set to enjoy life in their lavish new £9.5 million home in Mumbai

Getty Images

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s £9.5 million luxury sea-facing home in Mumbai nears completion

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are getting ready to settle into their new home in Mumbai, a swanky sea-facing apartment located in the upscale Bandra Bandstand area. The four-level property, spread across the 16th to 19th floors, offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and boasts over 11,000 square feet of living space, plus a 1,300 square foot terrace. The couple reportedly paid £9.5 million (₹100 crore) for the plush residence.

Recent visuals show that the building is nearly complete, with finishing touches underway. Once done, Ranveer, Deepika, and their daughter Dua will make this spacious apartment their new home. The neighbourhood is already star-studded, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment just around the corner.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc