  Thursday, December 22, 2022
Nayanthara’s horror thriller Connect releases on the longest night of the year

The Hindi version of the film is scheduled to release on December 30.

Connect Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Horror and thriller movies become spookier and more interesting if they have some weird link to them, just like Nayanthara’s Connect, which has released today on the longest night of the year.

According to some sayings, evil spirits and negative forces are strong during the night, thus a lot of horror movie lovers watch the film at night.

Interestingly Ashwin Saravanan’s Connect, starring Nayanthara in the lead, is a horror thriller that has all the night shows Housefull on the longest night of the year.

Even before the release of the film, it had started getting praise from critics and trade analysts. The popularity of the film has been rising ever since the release of its trailer which compelled the makers to release its Hindi version.

When asked about the film releasing on the longest right of the year, Nayanthara said, “It’s a coincidence, to be honest 🙂 But to now think of this. It all makes sense to release a film that’s relevant to night and horror stories!!! All night shows have been sold out now and for the weekend 🙂 happy to see that on this special day.”

Releasing on 30 December in Hindi, the horror thriller is directed by Ashwin Saravan and features Nayanthara as the lead, Anupam Kher, and Sathyaraj in crucial roles.

The trailer of the film shows a happy family who gets stuck at various locations because of the pandemic that hit the world. But it isn’t just the pandemic that has stressed the family.

Nayanthara plays the mother of a teenage daughter, Vinay plays her husband, Sathyaraj plays her father and Anupam Kher plays a Mumbai-based Priest.

Nayanthara’s character gets stuck with her daughter in their house, the daughter uses the Ouija board to invite a spirit that she wants to meet but ends up bringing some other spirit. Nayanthara realises that her daughter is possessed, and she has to deal with the situation all by herself. Anupam, who is playing the priest suggests that exorcism needs to be performed on the girl. The rest of the film is about Nayanthara’s efforts to save her daughter.

Be it the second collaboration of Ashwin Saravanan with Nayanthara, after Maya to Kher’s return to Tamil cinema after a long gap, Connect has been a very special film that is constantly taking over the hearts of the audience.

