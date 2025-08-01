Skip to content
 
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji win top honours at 71st National Awards as '12th Fail' named best film

Vikrant Massey shares Best Actor with Shah Rukh Khan while regional films like Parking and Ullozhukku earn major recognition across key categories.

Shah Rukh Khan , Rani Mukerji & Vikrant Massey

Shah Rukh Khan wins first National Award as 12th Fail sweeps 71st National Film Awards

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 01, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Highlights:

  • Shah Rukh Khan wins Best Actor for Jawan, marking his first-ever National Film Award.
  • Rani Mukerji wins Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
  • Vikrant Massey shares Best Actor award with SRK for 12th Fail, which also won Best Feature Film.
  • Regional hits like Parking, Ullozhukku, and Bhagavanth Kesari grab major honours.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji emerged as the top winners at the 71st National Film Awards, announced in New Delhi on 1 August 2025. The awards honoured the best of Indian cinema from films certified in 2023, and this year’s list saw both mainstream stars and regional gems being recognised.

Shah Rukh Khan was awarded Best Actor for his lead role in Jawan, his first win at the National Film Awards. Rani Mukerji took home Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, a role that earned wide critical acclaim for its emotional intensity. 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey also shared the Best Actor honour, while his film won the Best Feature Film award.

Why did Shah Rukh Khan win Best Actor at the National Film Awards?

The jury recognised Shah Rukh Khan for his commanding performance in Jawan, a high-action drama that tackled themes of justice and corruption. Released in 2023, the film not only set box office records but also showcased Khan in a complex dual role. Despite decades in cinema, this marks his first-ever National Film Award, adding a prestigious feather to his already celebrated career.

On the other hand, Vikrant Massey was lauded for his raw, nuanced portrayal of a small-town youth in 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film’s inspiring story about perseverance and integrity also won Best Feature Film, reinforcing its impact beyond just performance.

What earned Rani Mukerji the Best Actress award?

Rani Mukerji’s win for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway wasn’t surprising. Her portrayal of a Bengali mother fighting for her children’s custody against a foreign state struck a chord with audiences and critics alike. The film, based on true events, showcased Rani’s range from vulnerability to fierce resistance and highlighted real-world issues around immigration and motherhood. This marks a significant milestone in her career and a comeback of sorts to the awards spotlight.


Who else won at the 71st National Film Awards?

The awards also spotlighted regional cinema. Tamil film Parking, a tense drama about a dispute over a parking space, was named Best Tamil Film, with veteran actor MS Bhaskar winning Best Supporting Actor for his performance. In Malayalam cinema, Ullozhukku was declared Best Malayalam Film, with actress Urvashi winning Best Supporting Actress.

In Telugu, Bhagavanth Kesari took home the Best Telugu Film award, while the action-fantasy HanuMan won accolades for Best Action Direction and Best AVGC (Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics) Film. Hindi satire Kathal was awarded Best Hindi Film.

The Kerala Story earned director Sudipto Sen the Best Director honour and was also recognised for its cinematography. Other major awards included Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Best Popular Film for Wholesome Entertainment, with Vaibhavi Merchant winning Best Choreography for the song Dhindhora Baje Re.

When and where will the National Film Awards ceremony take place?

The winners were announced at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, with the awards to be formally presented by the President of India at a later date. The list reflects the wide-ranging talent and diversity of Indian cinema in 2023, from indie dramas to mass entertainers.


For British South Asian audiences, the National Film Awards remain a trusted way to discover standout performances and breakthrough films from India. This year’s winners reflect how powerful stories are coming from across regions, not just mainstream Bollywood.

