When Naseeruddin Shah called ‘Sholay’ a ‘copy,’ Javed Akhtar responded with this

By: Eastern Eye

Actor-filmmaker Naseeruddin Shah spoke about the elusive nature of originality in cinema during the opening day of IFP Season 14. He recalled a discussion with Javed Akhtar about “Sholay,” the iconic 1975 film co-written by Akhtar and Salim Khan. Shah mentioned telling Akhtar that “Sholay” had borrowed elements from various sources, including Charlie Chaplin’s works and Clint Eastwood’s Westerns.

“I remember Javed Akhtar had once said to me, ‘Something can be called original when you can’t find its source’. I was talking to him about ‘Sholay’, and I said, ‘You have copied every scene, you didn’t leave any of Charlie Chaplin’s films, besides Clint Eastwood is felt in every frame,'” Shah recounted.

Akhtar responded, “The question is not about where you have lifted a reference from, it’s about how far you have taken it.” Shah added that defining originality is challenging, noting that even Shakespeare borrowed from older plays but achieved originality through his presentation.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, “Sholay” is considered one of Indian cinema’s most influential films. It blended elements of Spaghetti Westerns and Samurai cinema and featured a star-studded cast including Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, and Amjad Khan.

Shah also shared his admiration for filmmakers like Mrinal Sen, Basu Chatterjee, and Satyajit Ray. He noted that while films such as “Bhuvan Shome” and “Ankur” were trailblazers in their time, today’s industry is experiencing a different phase. He acknowledged the work of contemporary filmmakers such as Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane but expressed doubt about a new wave of parallel cinema emerging soon.

The veteran actor, whose latest projects include “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack” and “Kuttey,” said he now enjoys taking on cameo roles. He emphasized that personal enjoyment is his current priority in acting.

Shah’s short film “Man Woman Man Woman,” featuring his family members, was screened at the event. It explores themes of love and companionship, offering a departure from the intense themes people often associate with his work.