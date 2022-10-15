Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 15, 2022
Nargis Fakhri spills beans on Bollywood people having multiple faces: ‘You have to put on a game face, which I couldn’t’

Fakhri next stars in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, an upcoming Telugu-language period action-adventure film, co-starring Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Arjun Rampal.

Actress Nargis Fakhri (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Nargis Fakhri, who made her acting debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar (2021) and then went on to appear in such successful films as Madras Café (2013), Main Tera Hero (2014), and Housefull 3 (2016, has been missing from the scene for quite some time now. She was last seen alongside Sanjay Dutt in the 2020 film Torbaaz which premiered on Netflix after facing an inordinate delay in its theatrical release.

In her latest interview, Fakhri opened up about how she was said to be immature at the start of her career because she “did not know how to manoeuvre in a new culture.”

“I did not know how to manoeuvre in a new culture. I was told that because I was so authentic and honest in my feelings. It was not a good thing. You have to interact with people even if you are not comfortable with them. You have to put on a game face, which I could not. I was said to be immature,” the actress said.

After spending more than a decade in the industry, Fakhri has finally come to terms with that people in Bollywood have three faces – a business face, a creative face, and the personal face.

Revealing the reason behind taking a break from acting, the actress further said, “Consequently, I developed health issues. Was I depressed? I guess you can use the word. I was unhappy in my situation and was questioning myself as to why I was still there. I took two years off to get healthy. I did Vipassana meditation in the US.”

Nargis Fakhri will next be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, an upcoming Indian Telugu-language period action-adventure film, co-starring Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Arjun Rampal.

