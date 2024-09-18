Special events mark Modi’s birthday in Rishikesh

Parmarth Rishikumars led a Tiranga Rally as part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva – Swachhata Pakhwada” initiative

The event combined tree plantation, prosthetic limb distribution, and a large-scale clean-up drive.

By: Pramod Thomas

TO commemorate the birthday of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti, a series of service-oriented and cleanliness initiatives were held at Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh.

Led by Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, president of Parmarth Niketan, and Uttarakhand state lawmaker Premchand Aggarwal, the event on Tuesday (17) combined tree plantation, prosthetic limb distribution, and a large-scale clean-up drive as part of the nationwide Swachhata Pakhwada initiative.

In honour of Modi, saplings were planted under the banner of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (One tree in the name of mother) and ‘Ek Ped Dharti Modiji Ke Naam’ (One tree in the name of earth for Modiji), dedicated to the welfare of the prime minister and mother earth.

According to a statement, these symbolic gestures aimed to promote environmental consciousness while praying for the long and healthy life of the prime minister.

A Divyangta Mukt Bharat camp was also held, jointly organised by Parmarth Niketan and Mahavir Seva Sadan, Kolkata. The camp offered free prosthetic limbs to individuals in need, many of whom had travelled long distances to receive these services.

The camp was spearheaded by Vinod Bagrodia of Mahavir Seva Sadan, along with Arun Saraswat and Sushri Ganga Nandini of Parmarth Niketan.

Many of the volunteers assisting in the camp were themselves recipients of prosthetic limbs, demonstrating a full-circle moment of service and empowerment, the statement noted.

The outreach will continue over the next week, with the team travelling to remote areas in the Uttarakhand mountains to ensure prosthetic limbs reach those in need, promoting dignity, self-reliance, and mobility.

In addition to the camp, Parmarth Rishikumars led a Tiranga Rally as part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva – Swachhata Pakhwada” initiative. The rally focused on raising awareness about cleanliness and national pride.

The clean-up drive extended to the Swargashram area and beyond, with special attention given to clearing a black spot near Neelkanth Taxi Stand, a site frequented by pilgrims. The effort was supported by students from Parmarth Gurukul and Swargashram Trust Sanskrit Vidyalaya, forest officers from Rajaji National Park, and members of the local taxi association.

The collaborative clean-up resulted in clearing years of accumulated trash from areas close to the river, restoring a nearby stream that feeds into the Ganges to a clean, free-flowing state.

A special Ganga Aarti in the evening was dedicated to the theme of Swachh Bharat, live streamed across the Ashram’s social media platforms, spreading the message of cleanliness to a broader audience. The event concluded with a renewed pledge for cleanliness, national pride, and collective action toward a cleaner, healthier environment.

Officials and staff from the Forest Department, along with students from the Swargashram Trust Sanskrit School, including Principal Acharya Sandeep Shastri, EO Deepak Sharma, Acharya Deepak Sharma, sevaks, and representatives from the Taxi Union, participated in the event.