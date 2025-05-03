Banker to cinemas: Namita Lal's 10 movie picks that every film buff needs to see

A profound connection to creativity led Namita Lal from banking to a flourishing acting career. The versatile talent has starred in diverse projects—from theatre productions to an array of films, including several she has produced. Her movies, such as Lihaaf, Before Life After Death, and In Galiyon Mein, have consistently told unique stories.

That deep love for cinema was evident when Eastern Eye asked her to select 10 films she adores.

1. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

The cult classic, directed by Farhan Akhtar, starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna as three inseparable friends navigating love and life. Akshaye’s emotional arc with Dimple Kapadia remains one of the film’s most heart-warming aspects. With stunning visuals, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s unforgettable music, and fresh storytelling, it was ahead of its time. The film captures the evolution of friendships and relationships so beautifully that it continues to resonate with every generation.

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

This timeless romantic drama by Aditya Chopra defined love for an entire generation. We watched it while dreaming of idealistic relationships, and it felt achingly real. Shah Rukh Khan’s charming Raj and Kajol’s spirited Simran made us believe in love. The film’s music, European landscapes, and heart-warming family values made it a phenomenon. Decades later, it still touches hearts and revives memories of youthful romance.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in DDLJ, the timeless romance that tops Namita Lal’s must-watch list getty images





3. Lamhe (1991)

Yash Chopra’s Lamhe featured Sridevi in a dual role and Anil Kapoor as her love interest. Sridevi’s performance was breathtaking—from the dignified older Pallavi to the lively younger Pooja, she portrayed both with rare depth. The film explores love beyond societal norms and age barriers. Its emotional complexity, stunning Rajasthan and London backdrops, and Shiv-Hari’s music make Lamhe one of Sridevi’s finest works.

4. Sholay (1975)

Epic in every sense, this classic starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan. Ramesh Sippy’s direction gave us unforgettable characters—Jai, Veeru, Basanti, Thakur, and the menacing Gabbar Singh. Namita once heard its screenplay during a taxi ride and could visualise every scene—that’s how iconic it is. The dialogues, music, and storytelling cemented Sholay as a legend that endures.

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, this film is a journey of self-discovery, friendship, and healing. Zoya Akhtar’s direction and Farhan’s poetic narration make it unforgettable. Each character represents a different emotional struggle, teaching us to live in the moment. Whether scuba diving, skydiving, or bull racing, the story is about facing fears and finding peace—a cinematic warm hug.

6. Marriage Story (2019)

Featuring brilliant performances by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, Marriage Story explores the emotional complexities of a failing marriage. Noah Baumbach’s direction is raw, honest, and painfully relatable. It shows how two people can love each other yet fall apart due to circumstances. The courtroom scenes and arguments feel so real, they leave you reflecting on your own relationships. A powerful lesson in love, loss, and personal growth.

A scene from In Galiyon Mein getty image





7. Mamma Mia! (2008)

This joyous musical, starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth, celebrates love, freedom, and ABBA’s timeless music. Namita can watch it with her daughter or five-year-old niece—it bridges generations. Meryl’s energy is infectious, and the Greek island setting adds charm. A feel-good film that makes you sing, dance, and believe in spontaneity and second chances.

8. Lihaaf (2019)

Based on Ismat Chughtai’s controversial short story, Lihaaf is a bold, thought-provoking film starring Tannishtha Chatterjee and directed by Rahat Kazmi. As someone who acted in and produced it, the story left a deep impact on Namita. It challenges norms, portrays repressed female desires, and speaks volumes about human loneliness. Set in pre-Independence India, its haunting beauty lies in subtlety—an emotional journey that lingers.

9. Before Life After Death (2021)

This powerful film, shot in Singapore, tackles women’s empowerment, teenage pregnancy, mental health, and generational divides. Though lacking a star-studded cast, its storytelling is rich and emotional. Selected for the Singapore International Film Festival and now streaming on Netflix, it authentically showcases Indian narratives in a global setting. The film highlights unspoken struggles and triumphs with honesty, making it deeply relatable.

10. In Galiyon Mein (2021)

Directed by Avinash Das, this vibrant film blends fresh and seasoned actors, portraying life in a Lucknow alley. It addresses modern issues—social media influence, political manipulation—through a light-hearted, musical narrative. For Namita, this was her most challenging role; viewers struggled to recognise her, a testament to her immersion in the character. With soulful music and emotional depth, it echoes classic Raj Kapoor films. Due to overwhelming praise, this gem is being re-released.