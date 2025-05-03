Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Banker to cinemas: Namita Lal's 10 movie picks that every film buff needs to see

The actor-producer reveals her all-time favourite movies—from cult classics to hidden gems.

Namita Lal’s Cinematic Gems: 10 Must-Watch Movies for Film Buffs

Banker-turned-actor-producer Namita Lal—celebrated for films like 'Lihaaf' and 'In Galiyon Mein'—shares her top 10 cinematic gems

getty image
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 03, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

A profound connection to creativity led Namita Lal from banking to a flourishing acting career. The versatile talent has starred in diverse projects—from theatre productions to an array of films, including several she has produced. Her movies, such as Lihaaf, Before Life After Death, and In Galiyon Mein, have consistently told unique stories.

That deep love for cinema was evident when Eastern Eye asked her to select 10 films she adores.

1. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

The cult classic, directed by Farhan Akhtar, starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna as three inseparable friends navigating love and life. Akshaye’s emotional arc with Dimple Kapadia remains one of the film’s most heart-warming aspects. With stunning visuals, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s unforgettable music, and fresh storytelling, it was ahead of its time. The film captures the evolution of friendships and relationships so beautifully that it continues to resonate with every generation.

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

This timeless romantic drama by Aditya Chopra defined love for an entire generation. We watched it while dreaming of idealistic relationships, and it felt achingly real. Shah Rukh Khan’s charming Raj and Kajol’s spirited Simran made us believe in love. The film’s music, European landscapes, and heart-warming family values made it a phenomenon. Decades later, it still touches hearts and revives memories of youthful romance.

Namita Lal\u2019s Cinematic Gems: 10 Must-Watch Movies for Film BuffsShah Rukh Khan and Kajol in DDLJ, the timeless romance that tops Namita Lal’s must-watch listgetty images


3. Lamhe (1991)

Yash Chopra’s Lamhe featured Sridevi in a dual role and Anil Kapoor as her love interest. Sridevi’s performance was breathtaking—from the dignified older Pallavi to the lively younger Pooja, she portrayed both with rare depth. The film explores love beyond societal norms and age barriers. Its emotional complexity, stunning Rajasthan and London backdrops, and Shiv-Hari’s music make Lamhe one of Sridevi’s finest works.

4. Sholay (1975)

Epic in every sense, this classic starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan. Ramesh Sippy’s direction gave us unforgettable characters—Jai, Veeru, Basanti, Thakur, and the menacing Gabbar Singh. Namita once heard its screenplay during a taxi ride and could visualise every scene—that’s how iconic it is. The dialogues, music, and storytelling cemented Sholay as a legend that endures.

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, this film is a journey of self-discovery, friendship, and healing. Zoya Akhtar’s direction and Farhan’s poetic narration make it unforgettable. Each character represents a different emotional struggle, teaching us to live in the moment. Whether scuba diving, skydiving, or bull racing, the story is about facing fears and finding peace—a cinematic warm hug.

6. Marriage Story (2019)

Featuring brilliant performances by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, Marriage Story explores the emotional complexities of a failing marriage. Noah Baumbach’s direction is raw, honest, and painfully relatable. It shows how two people can love each other yet fall apart due to circumstances. The courtroom scenes and arguments feel so real, they leave you reflecting on your own relationships. A powerful lesson in love, loss, and personal growth.

Namita Lal\u2019s Cinematic Gems: 10 Must-Watch Movies for Film BuffsA scene from In Galiyon Meingetty image


7. Mamma Mia! (2008)

This joyous musical, starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth, celebrates love, freedom, and ABBA’s timeless music. Namita can watch it with her daughter or five-year-old niece—it bridges generations. Meryl’s energy is infectious, and the Greek island setting adds charm. A feel-good film that makes you sing, dance, and believe in spontaneity and second chances.

8. Lihaaf (2019)

Based on Ismat Chughtai’s controversial short story, Lihaaf is a bold, thought-provoking film starring Tannishtha Chatterjee and directed by Rahat Kazmi. As someone who acted in and produced it, the story left a deep impact on Namita. It challenges norms, portrays repressed female desires, and speaks volumes about human loneliness. Set in pre-Independence India, its haunting beauty lies in subtlety—an emotional journey that lingers.

9. Before Life After Death (2021)

This powerful film, shot in Singapore, tackles women’s empowerment, teenage pregnancy, mental health, and generational divides. Though lacking a star-studded cast, its storytelling is rich and emotional. Selected for the Singapore International Film Festival and now streaming on Netflix, it authentically showcases Indian narratives in a global setting. The film highlights unspoken struggles and triumphs with honesty, making it deeply relatable.

10. In Galiyon Mein (2021)

Directed by Avinash Das, this vibrant film blends fresh and seasoned actors, portraying life in a Lucknow alley. It addresses modern issues—social media influence, political manipulation—through a light-hearted, musical narrative. For Namita, this was her most challenging role; viewers struggled to recognise her, a testament to her immersion in the character. With soulful music and emotional depth, it echoes classic Raj Kapoor films. Due to overwhelming praise, this gem is being re-released.

top 10 filmsdil chahta haidilwale dulhania le jayengelamhesholayzindagi na milegi dobaramarriage storymamma mia!lihaafbefore life after deathin galiyon meinnamita lal

Related News

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Entertainment

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

Why the 2025 Met Gala Will Be the Most Iconic One Yet
Entertainment

5 reasons the 2025 Met Gala will be the most iconic and revolutionary yet

Steven Spielberg Praises Kareena Kapoor’s Role in ‘3 Idiots’
Entertainment

Steven Spielberg recognised Kareena Kapoor from ‘3 Idiots’, says he loved the film

Adani Group
Business

India’s market regulator accuses Adani nephew of insider trading

More For You

Alia Bhatt Joins Aishwarya Rai at Cannes as L’Oréal Ambassador

Alia Bhatt joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Viola Davis as L'Oréal Paris ambassadors at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

Alia Bhatt to make Cannes debut as L’Oréal Paris ambassador alongside Aishwarya Rai

Alia Bhatt is stepping onto one of cinema’s most iconic stages: Cannes. The actor will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time this May, representing L’Oréal Paris as their global ambassador.

This will in fact be a new chapter in her career, as she joins a line-up of international faces from the beauty brand, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda and Elle Fanning. Cannes runs from 13 to 24 May this year, and Alia will also be seen alongside veteran Cannes attendee and fellow L’Oréal ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Henry Cavill james bond

Henry Cavill tops the betting odds to become the next James Bond

Getty Images

Is Henry Cavill the 007 fans have been waiting for?

The hunt for the next James Bond is picking up steam again, and this time, it’s The Witcher and Man of Steel star Henry Cavill who’s jumped to the top of the odds list. Bookmakers at William Hill now place him at 2/1, edging ahead of Theo James and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. But while the odds are shifting, the decision is far from final, and Cavill’s popularity might actually work against him.

Cavill’s name has floated around Bond discussions for years. He ticks most boxes: British, charming, good with action, and has proven spy chops in The Man from U.N.C.L.E., where he played the stylish Napoleon Solo. That film, originally based on a TV show co-created by Bond’s creator Ian Fleming, feels like a warm-up act for 007. Cavill’s calm charisma, tailored suits, and ability to land a punch and a one-liner make it easy to imagine him ordering a shaken martini, right?

Keep ReadingShow less
Ramayana

Producer Namit Malhotra reveals how AI will make Ramayana resonate globally with native-language realism

IMDB/Reddit

Ranbir's 'Ramayana' will go global using AI, says producer Namit Malhotra

Producer Namit Malhotra is betting big on Ramayana, not just as a film for Indian audiences, but as a story that can speak to viewers across the world. At the WAVES Summit in Mumbai, Malhotra shared how the upcoming mythological drama, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is being developed with a global ambition, bringing together high-end tech with cultural roots.

He explained that the team isn’t just dubbing the film into other languages. Instead, they’re using real-time AI to match lip movements to multiple languages, so when audiences watch it in English, Spanish, or Japanese, it looks like the actors are actually speaking those tongues. The idea is to avoid the usual detachment of subtitles or awkward dubbing, and instead make the film feel native to each region.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 10 Netflix series

From dark comedies to epic finales, Netflix’s May line-up promises binge-worthy brilliance for every mood

Netflix/Youtube

Top 10 Netflix series to binge in May, from twisted thrillers to must-watch dramas

If your Netflix queue is looking a little dusty, May is here to blow it wide open. Netflix is about to drop a tidal wave of must-watch TV this month and if you’re not glued to your screen, you’re missing out on iconic moments before they even happen. It’s a calendar stuffed with new stories, some that grip you by the collar, others that wrap around your soul like a slow burn.

So, cancel your weekend plans or maybe call in “sick” Monday too, because these 10 series are unskippable!

Keep ReadingShow less
Instagram Restricts Top Pakistani Artists in India Over Tensions

Pakistani stars Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan among celebrities whose Instagram profiles are now blocked in India

Getty Images

Instagram blocks profiles of Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in India amid rising tensions

The Instagram profiles of Pakistani celebrities like Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are no longer accessible in India. This development comes just weeks before Fawad’s planned Bollywood return with Abir Gulaal and follows a series of social media restrictions tied to the worsening India–Pakistan relationship.

When Indian fans try to view the artists' Instagram pages, they’re met with a message: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content." No official clarification has come from either the Indian government or Meta, but the timing is significant. The move comes days after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region killed 26 people, most of them tourists. It was one of the deadliest attacks since the 2008 Mumbai carnage.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc