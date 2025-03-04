Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

CEO Namit Malhotra calls Dune: Part Two Oscar win a validation for DNEG

he award for Best Visual Effects went to Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer for their work on Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi film.

Namit Malhotra

Namit Malhotra hopes Indian films will start using more advanced visual effects. (Photo credit: IMDB)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 04, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

MUMBAI-based visual effects company DNEG played a key role in the VFX for Dune: Part Two, which won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects this year. CEO Namit Malhotra sees this as further proof of India’s expanding presence in the global VFX industry.

“The country that does most of the visual effects, more than any other country, is India. There are more Indians working (on VFX) in any major Hollywood film than there are in Indian films. That is a unique reality we are already in,” Malhotra told PTI on Monday after the Oscar winners were announced in Los Angeles.

The award for Best Visual Effects went to Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer for their work on Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi film. In his speech, Lambert acknowledged VFX vendors DNEG and Wylie Co, who contributed to bringing the fictional desert planet Arrakis to life.

DNEG, formerly known as Double Negative before merging with Malhotra’s Prime Focus World in 2014, has been associated with eight Academy Award-winning films, including Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), Ex Machina (2014), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), First Man (2018), Tenet (2020), Dune: Part One (2021), and Dune: Part Two (2024).

Malhotra hopes Indian films will start using more advanced visual effects. “Our artists and our capabilities are already ahead of what Indian filmmakers are using... We don’t have enough big visual-led effects projects here, and that is where we are hoping to get to the next level.”

He believes it is only a matter of time before Indian audiences and filmmakers embrace visual effects as a significant part of storytelling. “It’s a matter of time... We will find that opportunity very soon.”

Winning the Oscar for Dune: Part Two is a validation of DNEG’s work, Malhotra said, as it comes from a “competitive group of the people who all have done incredible work.”

“To win these awards is pretty complicated. It’s a feeling of relief and excitement because we have been validated yet again. There is a lot of joy and positive feeling among the teams across the world.”

Malhotra has previously collaborated with Villeneuve, including on Blade Runner 2049, which also won an Oscar for visual effects.

“We also worked very closely with him on Blade Runner that also got us an Oscar on his film. And when he went on to make Dune... from the first initial phase itself, we collaborated very closely and really sort of took his vision on board and the world he was trying to create,” he said. His role, he added, is to align talent and technology with the filmmaker’s vision.

Reacting to Lambert’s mention of DNEG at the Oscars, Malhotra said they have worked together for years. “When he got the Oscar (Blade Runner), he was a DNEG representative and he worked with us for a few years. We have done some incredible work, including films like First Man... He continues to amaze in terms of his imagination and ability to execute these very diverse types of projects in absolute high-quality outcomes.”

On the impact of AI in the industry, Malhotra said it is another technological tool that will enhance efficiency. “We see AI as an opportunity because we believe that the ability to create greater efficiency or outcome faster,” he said.

Asked about the challenges faced by the Technicolor group, which led to job losses in its Indian VFX branch, Malhotra declined to comment on their situation but acknowledged the talent within the industry.

“From their standpoint, I am sure they had some issues with the pandemic and strikes that happened which have caused some issues just between them, their investors, and their backers. As far as DNEG is concerned, our prime focus is a relentless pursuit of what we do on a day-to-day basis.

"Developing new talent, investing in new technology. It’s going to be 30 years since I have started this. You have to play the marathon and if you train for a marathon, you will go much longer and build yourself better. Having a great group of people that you can trust and rely on is critical to the success of any business and any sport. That obviously shows the way our company has been able to navigate all these challenges and been successful at that ride," he said.

Next for Malhotra is the two-part adaptation of Ramayana, reportedly starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

“Ramayana is something very close to my heart. We are not just doing the visual effects but also producing it. It’s a complete integration of all the 30 years of my learning of everything I have had in the industry... It’s a challenge but we are excited about that and believe that the time has come for Indian stories and Indian culture to now be more recognised at the world level. It’s as good as anything else out there,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

blade runner 2049dune: part twodune: part two oscar winnamit malhotraoscar winpaul lambertramayanascifi film

Related News

George and Amal Clooney
Entertainment

George and Amal Clooney’s marriage in trouble? Reports of trial separation spark speculation

Netflix's 'Gone Girls' uncovers shocking new details in the Long Island serial killer case​
Entertainment

Netflix's 'Gone Girls' uncovers shocking new details in the Long Island serial killer case​

commonwealth-youth-awards-regional-finalists
News

20 finalists announced for 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards

David Warner
Entertainment

David Warner’s Tollywood debut: Australian cricket star joins Telugu film ‘Robinhood’ in a surprise cameo

More For You

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star challenges unfair media narratives and calls for more respectful reporting on young women

Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown claps back at media over body scrutiny and unrealistic beauty standards

Millie Bobby Brown, the Stranger Things star, has had enough of the media’s relentless focus on her appearance. In a powerful Instagram post, she called out the toxic culture of body-shaming and unrealistic expectations placed on young women in the public eye. Her message was clear: growing up shouldn’t come with a side of public scrutiny and cruelty.

Starting her career at just 10 years old, Millie has spent over a decade in the spotlight. But instead of celebrating her growth, she says the media has always been fixated on her changing looks, criticising her for not staying the same as she was in Stranger Things Season 1. “People act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time,” she said. “But I’m not a character, I’m a person, and I’m growing up.”


She didn’t hold back, pointing to specific headlines like “Why Are Gen Zers Like Millie Bobby Brown Ageing So Badly?” and “What Has Millie Bobby Brown Done to Her Face?” as examples of the bullying she’s endured. “This isn’t journalism,” she said. “It’s disturbing. Writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices. It’s not okay.”

What stung even more, she noted, was seeing women contribute to this kind of coverage. “We talk about supporting young women, but when it comes down to it, it’s easier to tear them down for clicks,” she said. Millie made it clear she won’t apologise for growing up or changing. “I refuse to shrink myself to fit someone else’s unrealistic expectations,” she added.

The actress speaks out against body-shaming headlines and the pressure of growing up in the public eyeGetty Images



Her post struck a chord with fans and fellow celebrities alike, who flooded the comments with messages of support. Sarah Jessica Parker and Mckenna Grace were among those who praised her for speaking out. Millie’s message wasn’t just about her own experience rather it was a call to action for society to do better. “Let’s stop tearing young women apart for simply existing,” she urged.

Millie’s bold stance points out a larger issue: the pressure young women face to conform to impossible standards, especially in industries like Hollywood. By speaking up, she’s not just defending herself, but she’s standing up for every girl who’s ever felt judged for simply growing up. And that’s a message worth listening to.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan in The Eye: A haunting tale of love, loss, and the supernatural, brought to life by an all-female team

Instagram/shrutzhaasan

Shruti Haasan makes her international debut with 'The Eye' backed by an all-female team

Shruti Haasan’s international debut, The Eye, is a psychological thriller that dives deep into themes of love, loss, and the supernatural. Directed by Daphne Schmon and produced by Fingerprint Content, the film recently premiered at the 5th Wench Film Festival, India’s first platform dedicated to horror, sci-fi, and fantasy genres. For Haasan, the project felt like a perfect fit from the start. “The script spoke to me instantly,” she shared. “I’ve always been drawn to stories that explore love, darkness, and self-discovery—ideas that feel deeply personal to me. This film gave me the chance to bring those emotions to life on screen.”

Set against the stunning backdrop of Greece, The Eye follows Diana, played by Haasan, as she travels to a remote island to scatter her late husband Felix’s ashes. What begins as a journey of closure takes a dark turn when she becomes entangled in an eerie ritual tied to the “Evil Eye.” The story weaves together grief, fate, and the supernatural, creating a haunting narrative that keeps viewers on edge.

Keep ReadingShow less
Meghan Markle opens up on royal life: ‘I was figuring it out in real time’, in her most candid interview yet

Meghan Markle Unfiltered: A Glimpse Into the Interview That Has Everyone Talking

Getty Images

Meghan Markle opens up on royal life: ‘I was figuring it out in real time’, in her most candid interview yet

Meghan Markle is stepping back into the spotlight, but this time, it’s on her own terms. Her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, is more like a heartfelt ode to her passions like cooking, gardening, and hosting also while offering a peek into her life in sunny California. Her latest interview has sparked conversations and for good reason. From candid confessions to subtle power moves, here’s what stood out:

1. Casual meals and family time

Keep ReadingShow less
Ozempic and weight-loss drugs

Hollywood's Weight-Loss Revolution: Celebrities Who Have Opened Up About Using Ozempic and Similar Drugs

Getty Images

Are Ozempic and weight-loss drugs reshaping Hollywood’s body positivity narrative?

Hollywood’s obsession with Ozempic and similar weight-loss drugs is largely reshaping how we view body image, and not necessarily for the better. Once celebrated for promoting self-acceptance and diversity in body shapes, the entertainment industry is now leaning back into an era of extreme thinness, driven by the widespread use of these medications. Stars who once spoke about positivity, like Mindy Kaling, are now noticeably slimmer, sparking conversations about whether the message of self-love is being overshadowed by a new wave of unrealistic standards.

Dr. Charlotte Markey, a psychology professor at Rutgers University, points out that the rise of Ozempic has shifted the whole conversation. “We’re seeing less emphasis on accepting natural body diversity and more on achieving a specific, often unattainable, look,” she says. While the desire to be thin isn’t new, Markey believes society had made progress in recent years by embracing a lot of healthier attitudes toward body image. But the ease of weight loss through drugs like Ozempic has disrupted that whole momentum.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ranbir Kapoor’s nude walk in 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about why and how he shot it

Ranbir Kapoor’s intense nude walk in Animal—a scene that pushed boundaries and became one of the film’s most talked-about moments.

Getty Images

Ranbir Kapoor’s nude walk in 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about why and how he shot it

Ranbir Kapoor’s intense performance in Animal pushed boundaries, but one scene, in particular, has taken the internet by storm—his daring nude walk. The sequence, where Ranbir strides naked, covered in blood, holding an axe, is one of the most gripping moments of the film. While it shocked audiences, shooting it was an even bigger challenge.



Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his raw and unfiltered storytelling, recently addressed the scene and the industry’s reaction to Animal. In an interview, he pointed out how the same critics who slammed the film for its violence and misogyny were all praises for Ranbir’s performance. “The same people who criticised the film had no problem saying Ranbir was brilliant. I’m not jealous of Ranbir, but why is there a difference in how they see our work?” he asked. According to him, actors work on multiple films a year, making them a safer bet for praise, whereas directors take years to bring a project to life and are easier to criticise.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc