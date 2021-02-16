Nagarjuna wraps up the shooting of Brahmastra

By Murtuza Iqbal







Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been in the making for the past many years. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, and today, Nagarjuna has wrapped up the shooting of the film.

The South star took to Twitter to inform his fans about it. He posted, “And it’s a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08 . Can’t wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra.”

Alia also wrote a post for Nagarjuna on her Instagram. She posted, “& that’s a wrap for Nagarjuna Sir on BRAHMASTRA! Thank you for the memories sir.. such an honour to work with you ♥️♥️ with the end of shoot so near.. can’t help but look back on what a journey it has been so far on the film.. & the excitement of what lies ahead is another journey ALL TOGETHER.. 🔥🔥♥️♥️✨✨”







A few days ago, there were reports that this is the last shooting schedule of the film, and it will be a week-long schedule.

Brahmastra was slated to release in 2019, it was later postponed to Summer 2020, and then finally, the makers decided to release it in December 2020. However, due to the lockdown the shooting was stalled. While the makers have not yet announced the new release date, the movie is expected to release this year.

There were reports that the movie might get a direct-to-digital release. However, Karan Johar, the producer of the film, wants Brahmastra to release in theatres.

Brahmastra was announced as a trilogy, but as the part one has only taken so much time to be made we wonder if the makers will plan the second and the third instalment of the film. The movie already features many big names, but even Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are excited for the film as the actor has an extended cameo in it.





