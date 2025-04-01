My playlist with Nachiket Lele

POPULAR Indian Idol contestants Sayli Kamble, Nitin Kumar, and Nachiket Lele will headline a UK concert at Brentford Studios on April 19. The talented singers will perform hit songs from across the decades, including from Bollywood.

Eastern Eye caught up with Nachiket Lele ahead of the highly anticipated show and asked him to select 10 songs he loves.

Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar: The best part of this Madan Mohan song is the way the lyrics and composition work together, complemented by the beautiful rendition. The emotion generated by Rafi Saab is something I deeply admire. The emotions and lyrics are everything in this song.

Yeh Dil Diwana by Sonu Nigam: Everyone knows this iconic song from Pardes. I love how, with this song, you can close your eyes and imagine Shah Rukh Khan driving carelessly, the wind in his hair. It brings so much nostalgia. The way Sonuji sings every word is simply amazing.

Kesariya by Arijit Singh: This Pritam composition from Brahmastra has unforgettable lyrics filled with so much love. I love how the composer allowed space at the end of the song for Arijit Singh to elaborate in his own style.

Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar by Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi: The first two lines of this song from Hum Dono, composed by Jaidev and written by Sahir Ludhianvi, say it all. I love listening to the chemistry between the male and female singers. The emotions Rafi Saab conveys throughout this beautifully sung song are remarkable. There is so much to learn from songs like this.

Dil Haara by Sukhwinder Singh: I admire the arrangement and composition of this track from Tashan, created by Vishal Shekhar. Sukhwinder’s voice carries so much power. The production, music, singing, and instrumentation of this wonderfully complete song are fantastic.

Kichhu Kichhu Kotha by Arijit Singh and Kaushik Kaushiki Chakraborty: I don’t understand the language fully, but I truly love listening to this Bengali song because it touches your soul. The beautiful blend of two voices, the lyrics, and composition are wonderful. I’ve been listening to this Indraadip Dasgupta composition for a long time.

Tum Ho by Mohit Chauhan: This track from Rockstar, with music by the legendary AR Rahman, is close to my heart. Mohit Chauhan conveys emotions brilliantly in this lyrically strong song. I used to practice this freeflowing composition in my singing. The soft-spoken words and music truly connect with you.

Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar by Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey and Mehmood: This RD Burman composition from Padosan is a fun song. I sang it on Indian Idol and remember practicing it in different tones while preparing. It was a beautiful song to perform on stage. The classical-based song is challenging, beautiful, and fun.

Laaga Chunri Mein Daag by Manna Dey: This Roshan composition, written by Sahir Ludhianvi from Dil Hi Ti Hai, is a classical-inspired song based on raga Bhairavi. The immersive song with great lyrics has been sung wonderfully well.

Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal by Sonu Nigam: This song, sung from Main Hoon Na and composed by Anu Malik Saab, is a typical Bollywoodoriented qawwali about love. It’s sung beautifully with a different touch and tone by my favourite singer. I love when the song slows down, and there’s an ad-lib before the rhythm picks up again.

The Return at Brentford Studios, Unit 1, Lionel Road South Brentford TW8 9QR on April 19. Ticket includes a threecourse meal. www.eventbrite.co.uk for more.