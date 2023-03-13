Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj’s parents react to Oscar win: ‘A moment of pride for India’

Before winning the Oscar, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category in January.

Rahul Sipligunj’s parents (Photo credit: ANI)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indians in every part of the world are celebrating the big win of the RRR (2022) song “Naatu Naatu” at the Oscars 2023. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the song has made every Indian groove to its energetic beats.

Rahul gave a live performance of the song along with co-singer Kaala Bhairava on the Oscar stage on Monday morning before the song scripted history in the annals of the 95th Academy Awards.

Beaming with joy and pride, Rahul’s father Rajkumar said to ANI, “This is a moment of pride for India. Our forefathers used to sing and he has also got the same genes. When he was a child, he would sing sometimes and I took notice of it.”

Rahul’s mother Sudha Rani said, “We are very happy. By almighty’s grace, we consider ourselves extremely fortunate. Keeravani Sir and Rajamouli Sir also helped us a lot.” Speaking about Rahul’s knack for singing since his childhood days, his mother said, “He used to play music on the table. His father took notice of it and got him admitted to music school. Rahul took his lessons from Pandit Vitthal Rao.”

The international audience loved Rahul and Kaala’s performance as they all stood up from their seats and applauded them.

The song’s music is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose. Before winning the Oscar, “Naatu Naatu” won the Golden Globe in the ‘Best Original Song’ category in January.

