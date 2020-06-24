Naagin 4 star Vijayendra Kumeria exposes fake casting call

Well-known television star Vijayendra Kumeria, who can be currently seen on Colors’ supernatural revenge drama Naagin 4, is the latest one to face the menace of fake casting calls. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Narrating the entire episode on his Instagram account, the actor shared screenshots of the same and warned both struggling and experienced actors to be watchful and stay away from such fraudsters.

“In some cases, you can figure out that it is a fake one in the first two messages only. They do not want to share their office address and ask for pictures, like bare body shots, etc. So you get to know it is a fake one. But this time, they had a narration, they were ready with a script, name of a production house, etc. And I made an audition video for them too, but after I sent it across, they started asking me for such pictures,” said Kumeria.

The actor went on to add, “A genuine casting director or his team will never ask you for such pictures. That guy even tried to convince me that it was a genuine one, but eventually, it stopped. So a friend told me that it has happened with him and I realised these people are sending it to a lot of actors. That is when I decided to post it on social media.”

Vijayendra feels that struggling or aspiring actors are more likely to fall into their trap. To avoid the situation, he suggested, “No casting director or his team will ask for pictures in boxers or a bare body shot. So if something like that happens, then they should realise it is a fake call. They should immediately report that person or block him. Real casting people will never ask this on WhatsApp. So by posting it on my social media account, I wanted to let my followers know that this is happening with experienced actors too, so the ones who are struggling or aspiring should be a little alert.”