My Playlist-Zameer Rizvi

SINGER, songwriter and musician Zameer Rizvi has released acclaimed songs, along with delivering winning live performances. The multi-talented artist has been putting his lifelong love of music to good use by hosting his global talk show Zamjamz on Rukus Avenue radio, which includes playing major hits and celebrating big-named artists. Eastern Eye got Zameer to select 10 songs he loves.
Drops of Jupiter by Train: I love the imagery in this song with the singer referring to his girl’s travel through space. I love how the song ties together travelling through the Milky Way while doing yoga.
I Was Brought To My Senses by Sting: What I really like about this song is the whacky time signature toggling between 4/4 and 7/8, but executed masterfully, so the listener doesn’t even realise it.
Burden In My Hand by Chris Cornell: The simplicity of the guitar and complexity of Chris’ raging passionate vocals drive this song straight to my top 10.
Manwa Re by Noori: A super simple song packed with a feel-good melody. Songs like these are released rarely so they are a treat.
#41 by Dave Matthews Band: While this song is gorgeous, what really sets it over the top for me is Carter’s (Beauford) incredible drumming in the number.
Blackbird by The Beatles: I love the guitar work on this song from John Lennon and Paul McCartney, and the imagery of the lyrics.
Through My Door by Ali Amjad Rizvi: The western guitar work melted with eastern vocal melodies exemplify the unity our world needs right now.
I’m Yours by Jason Mraz: This is another feel-good classic tune written by a humble songwriter.
Realize by Colbie Caillat: I love the way Colbie uses her honey-soaked voice to ease listeners into her passionately delivered message that gets me every time.
High by Hussain Rizvi: A splendid song about being high on life and transcending space time, overlaid by a gorgeous epic melody. Hits the spot.
