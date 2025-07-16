Skip to content
 
South Asian Heritage Month 2025: Breaking silence on fertility in the South Asian community

A landmark event during South Asian Heritage Month will explore the unique fertility challenges

South Asian fertility

The event follows recent data from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA)

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 16, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights:

  • Event part of South Asian Heritage Month, taking place in London
  • Focus on fertility challenges faced by the South Asian community in the UK
  • Speakers include individuals with lived experience and reproductive health experts
  • HFEA data reveals ethnic disparities in IVF outcomes and patient satisfaction
  • Aims to break taboos, encourage open dialogue, and advocate for tailored care

Fertility event aims to spotlight inequalities and cultural stigma

A landmark event during South Asian Heritage Month will explore the unique fertility challenges faced by South Asian communities in the UK. Titled Breaking the Silence – Fertility Journeys in the South Asian Community, the event will take place in London on Tuesday 5 August from 5:30pm to 8:15pm.

The panel gathering will feature individuals with lived experience of infertility, baby loss and involuntary childlessness, alongside clinicians and mental health professionals specialising in reproductive care. The goal is to open up often-silenced conversations and address disparities in access to fertility treatment and patient outcomes among South Asian groups.

Ethnic disparities in fertility treatment outcomes

The event follows recent data from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), which highlights troubling disparities in fertility treatment success. While overall IVF birth rates continue to improve, success rates for Asian patients remain lower. For those aged 18–37, the birth rate per embryo transferred is 27% for Asian patients and 25% for Black patients, compared with 33% for White patients.

The figures reflect long-standing concerns that ethnic minority patients do not receive the same quality of care or outcomes as others. Beyond clinical results, the HFEA’s National Patient Survey found that Black and Asian patients are less likely to report satisfaction with their fertility treatment.

Cultural barriers and need for tailored support

The panel event will tackle the cultural taboos and stigma often surrounding fertility within South Asian communities. Organisers hope the conversation will not only validate the emotional and social challenges many individuals face but also lead to meaningful action around culturally competent care.

Attendees will hear from those who have navigated complex fertility journeys, as well as professionals who are working to improve reproductive healthcare for ethnic minority communities. By fostering open dialogue, the event aims to break down barriers, increase awareness, and help bridge the gap in patient experience and outcomes.

More information

To attend or for further details, please get in touch with Anita Guru
📧 anita@fertilitynetworkuk.org
📞 07854 769761

For a detailed overview of the event, visit our website
Barbie with type 1 diabetes

This is also part of Mattel’s mission to extend the boundaries of imaginative play

Mattel

Mattel introduces first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes to promote inclusion

Highlights

  • Mattel launches new Barbie with type 1 diabetes
  • The doll features a glucose monitor, insulin pump and CGM app
  • Created in collaboration with type 1 diabetes charity Breakthrough T1D
  • Part of Mattel’s broader push for inclusivity and representation in toys

Barbie with type 1 diabetes joins inclusive fashionistas range

Mattel has launched its first diabetes Barbie doll, designed to represent children with type 1 diabetes and promote greater inclusivity in children’s toys.

The new addition to the Barbie Fashionistas line comes with realistic medical features including a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) on her arm, secured with heart-shaped medical tape, and an insulin pump to help manage her blood sugar levels. She also carries a smartphone with a CGM app to monitor glucose throughout the day, and a bag large enough to store snacks and other essentials.

Gemma Collins Instagram ban

Collins accepted the findings of the ASA’s investigation

Getty Images

Gemma Collins’ Instagram post banned over weight-loss drug promotion

Highlights

  • Instagram post by Gemma Collins promoting Yazen weight-loss service banned
  • ASA rules it breached regulations on promoting prescription-only medication
  • Eight other weight-loss ads also banned in regulatory crackdown

ASA bans Collins' Instagram advert

An Instagram post by TV personality Gemma Collins promoting a weight-loss drug and digital service has been banned by the UK’s advertising watchdog for breaching regulations around prescription-only medicines.

Collins had shared a promotional video on 6 January 2025, stating: “I’m starting this year two sizes down, thanks to Yazen’s weight loss app and medication.” The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled that the post unlawfully promoted prescription-only medication to the public.

New Covid strain

Experts have raised concerns about the immune-evasive nature of the Stratus strain

iStock

New Covid strain Stratus spreads in UK with unusual hoarse voice symptom

Key points

  • A new Covid strain known as Stratus is spreading across the UK
  • The variant is marked by a distinctive symptom: a hoarse or raspy voice
  • Sub-variants XFG and XFG.3 now account for 30% of cases in England
  • Experts say there is no evidence of more severe disease
  • Lower immunity levels may make more people vulnerable to infection

Covid variant Stratus on the rise in the UK

A new strain of Covid-19, known as Stratus, is spreading across the UK and drawing attention for its unusual symptom — a hoarse or raspy voice. According to data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Stratus and its two sub-variants, XFG and XFG.3, are responsible for around 30 per cent of Covid cases in England.

Of the two, XFG.3 is currently the more dominant. The UKHSA confirmed that monitoring of all circulating Covid-19 variants is ongoing as part of regular surveillance.

Human brain continues forming neurons

Neurogenesis, the process by which new neurons form in the brain

iStock

Human brain continues forming neurons well into old age, study finds

Key points

  • New neurons continue forming in the brain’s hippocampus into old age
  • Study confirms presence of neural progenitor cells in adults
  • DNA carbon dating and single-nucleus RNA sequencing were used
  • Research shows variation in neuron production between individuals
  • Findings could aid treatments for neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders

Human brain shows ongoing neuron formation into older age

A new study has confirmed that the human brain continues to produce new nerve cells well into late adulthood, challenging previous assumptions about age-related decline in neurogenesis. The findings, published in the journal Science, provide fresh insight into how adaptable the brain remains over a lifetime.

Neurogenesis, the process by which new neurons form in the brain, is known to occur in the hippocampus — a region involved in memory. While previous research has suggested that this process continues throughout life, there has been limited concrete evidence of the presence of neural progenitor cells in the adult brain.

Black women cancer risk

Serious public health challenges in the decades ahead

iStock

Study warns of rising uterine cancer rates, with Black women hardest hit

Key points

  • Uterine cancer cases and deaths are projected to rise significantly in the US by 2050.
  • Black women are expected to experience the highest increase in incidence-based mortality.
  • A new model predicts incidence rising to 86.9 cases per 100,000 for Black women and 74.2 for White women.
  • Researchers stress the urgent need for improved prevention and early detection strategies.

Sharp increase in uterine cancer predicted over next three decades

Uterine cancer, currently the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the United States, is projected to see a substantial rise in both cases and deaths by 2050, particularly among Black women. A new study led by researchers at Columbia University warns of worsening racial disparities in outcomes if preventative measures are not introduced.

This year alone, around 69,120 new cases of uterine cancer and nearly 14,000 deaths are expected in the United States. However, projections by the Columbia University research team, published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, indicate a significant increase in both incidence and mortality over the next 30 years.

