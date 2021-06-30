My Playlist – DJ Double Up

By: ASJAD NAZIR

DYNAMITE DJ Double Up has delivered explosive sets all over the world and made a name for himself as a master mixer.

He has also shown off his producing skills and hosts a radio show on a popular global platform. It is no surprise that Double Up has a huge music collection and found it difficult to select just 10 songs he loves but took on the challenge set by Eastern Eye.

N****s In Paris by Jay-Z & Kanye West: Two of my favourite rappers on the same track with this amped up production backing them. I got to witness this track performed live in 2011 from the side-stage at the Watch The Throne concert. It was performed four times in a row. I wish the crowd had enough steam to keep going for a 12 times repeat like they did in Paris.

Ante Up by M.O.P.: The way that the horns and ultraaggressive M.O.P. in your face flows hit, makes me go nuts no matter where and when I hear this song. It will always be one of the hypest hip hop songs ever made, according to me.

It Ain’t Hard To Tell by Nas: Realising how Michael Jackson’s Human Nature was chopped up into this record blew my mind. Large Professor smoothed out the beat and Nas delivered the coolest flows on it. Perfect execution from one of my top five rappers and one of my favourite producers.

Electric Relaxation by A Tribe Called Quest: Arguably one of the all-time best hip hop groups delivering exactly what the title of the record is. I love how Q-Tip sampled and arranged Ronnie Foster’s Mystic Brew into a timeless hip hop classic and the amazing chemistry that Phife and Q had going back and forth with clever lines.

Fall-N-Love by Slum Village: J Dilla’s a genius with how he uses these haunting sampled chords and Baatin & T3 put down the cool, laid back flows. Love the dark and moody vibe this song creates. I will find any excuse to work this record in to set a certain mood.

Can It Be All So Simple by Wu-Tang Clan: The RZA is amazing at finding those soulful loops and samples that lock you in. I’m a sucker for moody and gritty production. The Ghostface & Raekwon’s flows on this record paint a vivid depiction of New York life in the ‘90s and everyone tried to ride this wave.

Who’s Gonna Take The Weight by Gang Starr: The opening line, verses and scratching on this record completely sold me on hip hop the first time I heard it. I never related to a record or felt represented until I heard this track. I studied DJ Premier and used to try and emulate his scratching. It was a defining song in my career that got me into hip hop and ultimately DJing.

Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics: This song single-handedly defines what I love about the ‘80s. When I hear the sinister synths on this song and Annie Lennox’s haunting vocals, I can’t help but get amped up. It’s a must play in any of my 80s sets.

Sunny by Bobby Hebb: I love ‘60s and ‘70s soul, and jazz records and this is up there in my favourites. Something about hearing the organic sounds of live recorded instruments and the sincerity in the artists’ voices just draws me in. It reminds me of my daughter and son and gets me right in the feels every time. If you feel like having a good cry, check out this song’s Wiki page.

My Baby Just Cares For Me by Nina Simone: I love the simplicity of this song and the genius of Nina Simone. It can always pick me up out of any mood and put a smile on my face. Do yourself a favour and add it to your playlists.

@djdoubleup