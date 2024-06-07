Poster for 18th Mumbai International Film Festival unveiled

The festival is scheduled to take place from June 15 to June 21.

MIFF poster (Image source:PIB)

By: Mohnish Singh

The 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) is set to take place this month in Mumbai.

The poster of the upcoming edition was unveiled on Thursday.

Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short Fiction, and Animation, popularly known as MIFF, began in 1990 as BIFF and was later re-christened as MIFF.

It is organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

The Organizing Committee of MIFF is headed by the Secretary, I&B and consists of eminent film personalities, documentary makers and senior media officials.

As per the film festival website, “MIFF provides a platform for documentary filmmakers from all over the world to meet, exchange ideas, explore the possibilities of co-productions and marketing of documentary, short and animation films and also broadening the vision of the filmmakers vis-a-vis world cinema.”