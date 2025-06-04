Ananyabrata Chakravorty’s dark comedy 'Kaisi Ye Paheli' to debut at New York Indian Film Festival 2025

What led you towards becoming a Bollywood DJ?

I became a Bollywood DJ because I’d go to parties advertised as ‘Bollywood nights’, but half the playlist would be bhangra! Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a Bollywood snob, but I like knowing what I’m signing up for. I saw a gap in the market for something truly Bollywood-focused. That’s when fate brought Jas Bajaj (the founder of Bombay Funkadelic) into my life, and we teamed up to deliver proper Bollywood experiences to proper fans.

What inspired the idea behind Bollyday?

But here’s the thing: over the years, my audience has evolved. They’ve grown up, got married, had kids and now they crave routine and early nights. Yet their love for Bollywood bangers hasn’t gone anywhere. Bollyday is for them — it’s for the people who want to dance their hearts out, but still be home in time to walk the dog or binge-watch a drama.

So, this is more than just a daytime party, this is a lifestyle shift?

Exactly! Clubbing culture has changed, and people’s needs have changed with it. You’ve got 30, 40 and 50-somethings who still want to enjoy themselves, but the idea of queuing in the cold at midnight just doesn’t appeal anymore. Bollyday flips that on its head. Come in the afternoon, dance like nobody’s watching, and be in your PJs by 9-10pm.

Bollyday Poster

What makes Bollyday different from other Bollywood events?

We’re not just shifting the clock - we’re shifting the vibe. Expect the same high-energy atmosphere, killer playlists, and community spirit of a night time club, but with a twist: we’re doing it all in daylight. We’re also being super intentional with the music - it’s 100% Bollywood, and curated for both hardcore fans and those who just want a bit of nostalgic fun. It’s also the only event where you’ll find a dancefloor popping off at 3pm on a Saturday with aunties, uncles, millennials and Gen Z all vibing together. It’s inclusive, fun, and fresh.

Do you think daytime Bollywood parties could become a trend?

Absolutely! I think we’re on the cusp of something. Just look at how day festivals, brunch parties, and sober raves have taken off. People want to have fun without feeling wrecked the next day. Bollyday taps into that, while giving the Bollywood community something tailor-made. No more compromises. It’s about time we had our own daytime scene.

What can people expect at the first Bollyday this Saturday?

Expect pure feel-good energy. It’s happening at Popworld London, 17 Watling Street, London just seconds away from St Paul's Cathedral - an amazing venue with serious character. We’ve got a stellar sound system, brilliant lighting, and of course, I’ll be on the decks spinning everything from Shah Rukh Khan classics to the latest Bollywood hits. Come ready to sing, dance, and relive your favourite filmi moments - just a few hours earlier than usual!

Finally, what’s your message to those who might still be on the fence about daytime clubbing?

Try it once, and I promise you’ll be hooked. Your feet will hurt, your voice might go, but you’ll still be in bed by ten. What’s not to love?

Bollyday at Popworld London, 17 Watling Street, London EC4M 9BB. www.fatsoma.com & www.eventbrite.com