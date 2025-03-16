Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Mumbai Indians win second WPL title with victory over Delhi Capitals

Batting first, Mumbai posted 149-7, with Kaur scoring 66 runs. Delhi came close in their chase, with Marizanne Kapp making 40 runs, but they fell short, finishing at 141-9.

mumbai-wpl

Mumbai Indians players celebrate with the trophy after winning their second WPL title. (Photo: Mumbai Indians)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 16, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

MUMBAI INDIANS secured their second Women's Premier League title on Saturday with an eight-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium.

A strong bowling performance and a crucial innings from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur helped them claim the title.

Batting first, Mumbai posted 149-7, with Kaur scoring 66 runs. Delhi came close in their chase, with Marizanne Kapp making 40 runs, but they fell short, finishing at 141-9.

Delhi captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl. Mumbai had a shaky start, losing two wickets for 15 runs in five overs, with Kapp making an early breakthrough. Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt then steadied the innings with an 89-run partnership before Sciver-Brunt was dismissed for 30 in the 15th over.

Amelia Kerr and Sajeevan Sajana fell in quick succession, and Kaur was dismissed in the 17th over. Amanjot Kaur’s unbeaten 14 runs helped Mumbai finish strongly at 149-7.

Delhi also struggled early, with Lanning (13) and Shafali Verma (4) dismissed by the third over, leaving them at 17-2. Jemimah Rodrigues added 30 runs off 21 balls before falling in the 11th over.

Kapp then led Delhi’s chase, scoring 40 off 26 balls, but was dismissed in the 18th over. Niki Prasad contributed 25 off 23 balls, but Mumbai’s bowlers held their nerve to restrict Delhi to 141-9.

Kaur, named player of the match, called the win a "great team effort."

"We fought till the last ball, all about being there and doing the right things again and again," she said.

Lanning said Delhi had a good season but could not "get over the line."

"Another partnership for a couple of overs might have given us a chance. We are all pretty disappointed," she said.

(With inputs from AFP)

delhi capitalsharmanpreet kaurmeg lanningmumbai indiansjemimah rodrigueswomen's premier league titlewomen's premier leaguewplwpl 2025

Related News

Liz Kendall
Featured

Ministers may drop plan to freeze disability benefits: Report

england-kabaddi-wc
Featured

Comment: ‘Kabaddi kabaddi kabaddi’ is go go go in the West Midlands

Bhupinder Gakhal
Being money smart in the holy month of Ramadan
Lifestyle

Being money smart in the holy month of Ramadan

Anjali Mehta
Harry Brook banned from IPL for two years
Sports

Harry Brook banned from IPL for two years

More For You

BBC settles age and sex discrimination case
BBC headquarters in Central London.
Getty Images

BBC settles age and sex discrimination case

THE BBC on Friday (14) said it had settled a case with four female journalists who claimed they lost their jobs because of their sex and age.

Martine Croxall, Annita McVeigh, Karin Giannone and Kasia Madera, who have all presented on the BBC's television channels, claimed they lost their jobs following a "rigged" recruitment exercise.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian student in US self-deports after visa revocation

In this screenshot from a video posted by @Sec_Noem via X on March 14, 2025, Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen who participated in pro-Palestinian protests at United State’s Columbia University, leaves the country after her visa was revoked by the Department of State. (@Sec_Noem via PTI Photo)

Indian student in US self-deports after visa revocation

AN INDIAN student at Columbia University, whose visa was revoked for allegedly supporting Hamas, has self-deported, says the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen, came to the US on an F-1 student visa as a doctoral student in Urban Planning at Columbia University, and her visa was revoked on March 5.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aamir Khan

Aamir has always been known for taking bold and innovative approaches to his films

Getty images

Aamir Khan begins work on his ambitious 'Mahabharat' adaptation

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood's most celebrated actors and filmmakers, has officially revealed that he has begun work on his long-awaited adaptation of the Mahabharat. For years, Aamir has expressed a deep passion for turning this legendary Indian epic into a film, and as he approached his 60th birthday, he has confirmed that work on this monumental project is finally underway.

Aamir Khan shares an exciting update

During a meet-and-greet with the paparazzi ahead of his milestone birthday, Aamir Khan gave fans the news they've been waiting for. When asked about his plans to adapt the Mahabharat for the big screen, he said, "I have just started. Just starting, putting the team together for the writing and all that, just started."

Keep ReadingShow less
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fiery DM to Pakistani critic over ‘Nadaaniyan’ sparks social media uproar

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fiery DM to Pakistani critic goes viral

Instagram/iakpataudi

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fiery DM to Pakistani critic over ‘Nadaaniyan’ sparks social media uproar

Ibrahim Ali Khan has found himself at the centre of an online storm following his message to Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal. The critic had shared his blunt review of Ibrahim’s debut film Nadaaniyan, mocking not only the film but also taking a personal swipe at Ibrahim’s appearance. What followed was an angry message from the young actor that has since gone viral.

Tamur Iqbal had posted a story on Instagram, criticising Nadaaniyan for its performances and taking a dig at Ibrahim’s “huge nose.” While harsh reviews are common in the world of cinema, Ibrahim’s alleged reaction caught many by surprise. In a screenshot Tamur later shared publicly, Ibrahim appears to lash out, calling the critic “an ugly piece of trash” and threatening to “leave you uglier” if they crossed paths in person.

Keep ReadingShow less
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown’s rise as Netflix’s ‘Stream Queen’ is a reflection of the current state of the film industry

Getty images

Millie Bobby Brown and the rise of cinema’s first ‘stream queen’ with 'The Electric State'

At just 21 years old, Millie Bobby Brown has already secured her place as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. The star of Stranger Things, who first captivated audiences with her portrayal of Eleven, now finds herself at the forefront of Netflix’s most high-profile projects. However, her latest role in The Electric State, a mindbogglingly expensive Netflix sci-fi film, has sparked mixed reactions and raised questions about her trajectory as a ‘Stream Queen’ – a title that comes with both acclaim and criticism.

The Electric State, in which Brown stars alongside Chris Pratt, has not been warmly received by critics. Described by The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey as “punishingly obvious and completely incoherent,” the film’s one-star reviews have been echoed by many others. The movie, which centres around two hollow characters moving aimlessly through a barren plot, seems to be yet another forgettable venture in Brown’s recent streak of Netflix productions.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc