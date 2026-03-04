England police federation chief Mukund Krishna held on suspicion of corruption

Highlights

Mukund Krishna, chief executive of the Police Federation of England and Wales, has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position

Two former national board members were also arrested as part of the City of London Police's domestic corruption unit investigation

Krishna, who reportedly earns more than £700,000 a year, had previously faced calls to resign following a High Court ruling against him.

Mukund Krishna, chief executive of the Police Federation of England and Wales, has been arrested on suspicion of corruption and fraud, alongside two former national board members.

The arrests were carried out by the City of London Police following an investigation into allegations of financial wrongdoing at the PFEW, which represents 130,000 rank-and-file officers across England and Wales.

Officers carried out a series of raids on premises in Wales, Somerset, London and Surrey on Wednesday to arrest suspects and gather evidence.

Det Supt James Halkett, of City of London Police's domestic corruption unit, confirmed his team was "leading a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud made against three individuals connected to the national PFEW."

He told The Telegraph that a 46-year-old man from Surrey, a 51-year-old man from Wales and a 55-year-old man from Bristol were all arrested on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position, describing it as "a complex and active investigation."

Federation faces scrutiny

A PFEW spokesman confirmed the organisation was aware of the arrests and was "co-operating fully with the relevant authorities," adding it would be "inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

Krishna, a former management consultant and the first ever chief executive of the PFEW, is reported to earn more than £700,000 a year , a salary previously described as "obscene" by former Metropolitan Police Federation head Rick Prior, particularly at a time when some officers were relying on food banks.

Earlier this year Krishna faced calls to resign after the PFEW lost a High Court case over action taken against two branch chairmen who had opposed him.

Rick Prior was suspended in October 2024 after warning that officers were increasingly nervous about challenging people from some ethnic minorities for fear of being labelled racist, while Richard Cooke was removed as chairman of the West Midlands Police Federation after disputing claims his force was "institutionally racist."

The High Court ruled both suspensions were unlawful and breached the men's right to freedom of expression under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.