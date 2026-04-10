Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

5 things to know about Mukul Choudhary - the surprise star of IPL 2026

A reminder of how quickly fortunes can shift in the league

Mukul Choudhary

The IPL has long been known for elevating new talent overnight

X/ cricbuzz
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 10, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Played a decisive knock in a chase against Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Scored 54 off 27 balls in a high-pressure situation
  • Managed the required run rate in the closing overs
  • Emerged as a new talking point in IPL 2026

A match-winning knock under pressure

Mukul Choudhary’s breakthrough came against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he played a decisive role in a tense chase.

Coming in with the required run rate climbing, he scored 54 off 27 balls, maintaining a high strike rate through the death overs to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a last-ball win.

It was an innings built around control rather than panic, with the result hinging on execution in the final overs.

A sudden rise into the spotlight

Until that innings, Choudhary was not among the key names in pre-match discussions. Within hours, however, his performance shifted the focus, placing him at the centre of IPL conversations.

The league has a history of producing such moments, where one performance can alter a player’s visibility almost instantly.

Reading the chase and managing the rate

What stood out in the innings was his awareness of the chase. With the asking rate rising, Choudhary paced his knock effectively, ensuring the gap between required and current run rate did not widen.

He targeted specific bowlers in the closing stages, using boundary options rather than relying solely on risk-heavy shots.

Shot selection in key phases

Choudhary’s knock featured controlled power hitting, particularly in the latter overs. Instead of attempting constant big hits, he rotated strike when needed and picked moments to clear the boundary.

This balance between accumulation and acceleration allowed the chase to stay on track.

What makes the performance stand out

Performances in high-pressure chases often define a player’s early IPL journey. In this case, Choudhary showed composure in the death overs, clarity in shot selection, and the ability to finish a game under pressure.

While it remains early in the season, the innings has already positioned him as a player to watch.

lucknow super giantscricketipl 2026mukul choudhary

Related News

Tamim-Iqbal-bangladesh-cricket
Cricket

Tamim Iqbal vows to restore Bangladesh cricket's reputation

rajasthan-gujarat-ipl
Cricket

IPL 2026: Deshpande's nerve seals Rajasthan's thriller over Gujarat

Arvid-Lindblad-japan-grand-prix
Sports

Arvid Lindblad stuns Verstappen in Japan Grand Prix

vaibhav suryavanshi
Cricket

The remarkable rise of Vaibhav Suryavanshi

More For You

IPL 2026

Buttler, 35, had said at the start of the tournament that "he still has the hunger for runs" and the energy to continue at the top level.

Getty Images

IPL 2026: Buttler stars as Gujarat win last-ball thriller against Delhi

JOS BUTTLER scored 52 as Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by one run in a last-ball finish in the IPL on Wednesday. The win was Gujarat’s first of the 2026 season. David Miller’s late effort for Delhi ended just short.

Delhi needed two runs off the final ball, but Miller missed a slower delivery from Prasidh Krishna. Wicketkeeper Buttler then ran out Kuldeep Yadav as he tried to complete a run that would have taken the game to a super over.

Keep ReadingShow less