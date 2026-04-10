5 things to know about Mukul Choudhary - the surprise star of IPL 2026

Highlights

Played a decisive knock in a chase against Kolkata Knight Riders

Scored 54 off 27 balls in a high-pressure situation

Managed the required run rate in the closing overs

Emerged as a new talking point in IPL 2026

A match-winning knock under pressure

Mukul Choudhary’s breakthrough came against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he played a decisive role in a tense chase.

Coming in with the required run rate climbing, he scored 54 off 27 balls, maintaining a high strike rate through the death overs to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a last-ball win.

It was an innings built around control rather than panic, with the result hinging on execution in the final overs.

A sudden rise into the spotlight

Until that innings, Choudhary was not among the key names in pre-match discussions. Within hours, however, his performance shifted the focus, placing him at the centre of IPL conversations.

The league has a history of producing such moments, where one performance can alter a player’s visibility almost instantly.

Reading the chase and managing the rate

What stood out in the innings was his awareness of the chase. With the asking rate rising, Choudhary paced his knock effectively, ensuring the gap between required and current run rate did not widen.

He targeted specific bowlers in the closing stages, using boundary options rather than relying solely on risk-heavy shots.

Shot selection in key phases

Choudhary’s knock featured controlled power hitting, particularly in the latter overs. Instead of attempting constant big hits, he rotated strike when needed and picked moments to clear the boundary.

This balance between accumulation and acceleration allowed the chase to stay on track.

What makes the performance stand out

Performances in high-pressure chases often define a player’s early IPL journey. In this case, Choudhary showed composure in the death overs, clarity in shot selection, and the ability to finish a game under pressure.

While it remains early in the season, the innings has already positioned him as a player to watch.