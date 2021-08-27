Website Logo
MPs will push Yorkshire to share findings into racism allegations

Azeem Rafiq had alleged “institutional racism” at Yorkshire. (Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

YORKSHIRE could possibly come under political pressure to release the findings of an independent report into allegations of institutional racism at the county.

The inquiry was put in place after former Yorkshire captain Azeem Rafiq made accusations of racism in August last year.

The report of the findings were received by the club two weeks ago and have apologised to Rafiq after several of the claims were upheld. But Yorkshire refused to disclose further details.

The MPs from both sides of the political divide feel the findings of the report will never be published. The Times has learnt that they intend to write to Yorkshire and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to push for publication of a summary of the findings.

Ian Watmore, the ECB chairman, announced last week that he had asked Yorkshire for a copy of the report.

It has also been learnt by the newspaper that several MPs are calling for the report to be made public, be it a redacted version. Moreover, they also want to see recommendations for what action the county will take.

Rafiq has called on the club to release the full report of the findings or else he has threatened to reveal the “car crash’ evidence.

In an earlier statement, Yorkshire had apologised Rafiq for the “inappropriate behaviour”, but the 30-year-old said it was merely a fudge and an attempt to downplay his suffering by not even mentioning racism.

Yorkshire are not obligated to publish the report, however, political intervention could prompt a further inquiry with the support of judicial or parliamentary powers.

MPs hope their call for transparency will prompt Yorkshire to make the report public, an if it did not happen there will be an option for the culture, media and sport select committee to have an open hearing.

Yorkshire are not obligated to publish the report and there is a feeling that progress is stalling. Political intervention, however, could prompt a further inquiry with the support of judicial or parliamentary powers.

MPs hope that their call for transparency will prompt Yorkshire to make the report public. If this does not happen, there will be an option for the culture, media and sport select committee to have an open hearing.

