Mouni Roy marries Dubai-based partner Suraj Nambiar in Goa

Mouni Roy marries Suraj Nambiar (Photo credit: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on Thursday.

The wedding ceremony, which took place according to South Indian rituals, saw the attendance of several of her close friends from the industry.

Her friend and co-star Arjun Bijlani shared a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram and introduced Suraj and Mouni as “Mr and Mrs Nambiar!” in the caption.

Mouni looked beautiful in a white saree with a red and gold border. She was dressed in traditional South Indian wedding jewellery complete with a gold belt and a gajra around her plaited hair. Suraj chose to wear a beige kurta and traditional white mundu.

Early this morning, Mouni Roy dropped a photo with Suraj Nambiar from a pre-wedding ceremony. “Everything #HariOm. Om Namah Shivay,” she wrote in the caption. Their haldi and mehendi ceremonies took place on Wednesday.

Several celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, and Aashka Goradia landed in Goa for Roy and Nambiar’s wedding.

Mouni Roy started her acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her other popular work on TV includes Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Naagin. She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and is currently awaiting the release of Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.

