Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 27, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 491,700
Total Cases 40,371,500
Today's Fatalities 573
Today's Cases 2,86,384
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 491,700
Total Cases 40,371,500
Today's Fatalities 573
Today's Cases 2,86,384

Entertainment

Mouni Roy marries Dubai-based partner Suraj Nambiar in Goa

Mouni Roy marries Suraj Nambiar (Photo credit: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with her Dubai-based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on Thursday.

The wedding ceremony, which took place according to South Indian rituals, saw the attendance of several of her close friends from the industry.

Her friend and co-star Arjun Bijlani shared a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram and introduced Suraj and Mouni as “Mr and Mrs Nambiar!” in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

Mouni looked beautiful in a white saree with a red and gold border. She was dressed in traditional South Indian wedding jewellery complete with a gold belt and a gajra around her plaited hair. Suraj chose to wear a beige kurta and traditional white mundu.

Early this morning, Mouni Roy dropped a photo with Suraj Nambiar from a pre-wedding ceremony. “Everything #HariOm. Om Namah Shivay,” she wrote in the caption. Their haldi and mehendi ceremonies took place on Wednesday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Several celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, and Aashka Goradia landed in Goa for Roy and Nambiar’s wedding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy started her acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her other popular work on TV includes Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Naagin. She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and is currently awaiting the release of Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Urmila Matondkar: From child star to cinema queen
Entertainment
Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani to headline ZEE5’s Mithya
MUSIC
Musical rise of a British Princ3
Entertainment
New promo drops more details on Ali Fazal’s character in Death On The Nile
Entertainment
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files dominates Times Square on India’s Republic Day
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do to debut in cinemas on February 11
Entertainment
Rahul Dev, Vidya Malavade and Vijay Raaz turn villain in Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay…
Entertainment
Dhanush signs two high-profile Bollywood projects post the success of Atrangi Re
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan is a thorough professional and dedicated actor, say Shehzada makers
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh starrer Major postponed due to pandemic
TOP LISTS
New-age filmmakers who redefined love with their films
Entertainment
Aparshakti Khurana writes a letter to his daughter on National Girl Child Day
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Mouni Roy marries Dubai-based partner Suraj Nambiar in Goa
Air India sold to Tata after 69 years in government…
Victoria Hislop urges to stop discrimination against people affected by…
Urmila Matondkar: From child star to cinema queen
Used cars turn to gold as Sri Lanka economy skids…
Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE