  Saturday, August 28, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 437,370
Total Cases 32,649,947
Today's Fatalities 509
Today's Cases 46,759
Most Eligible Bachelor: Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s film to release in theatres on 8th October

Pooja Hegde (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Post the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the theatres in the country have reopened in a few states, and Telugu filmmakers have started announcing the theatrical release date of their films. After Love Story, Konda Polam, Pushpa: The Rise, and Seetimaarr, now the release date of Most Eligible Bachelor has been announced.

Most Eligible Bachelor stars Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Hegde took to Twitter to make an announcement about the release date.

She posted, “And we hve a new release date! B’day mnth jst got sweeter! OCT 8th!C u in THEATERSGet ready to meet our #MostEligibleBachelor in theatres frm 𝐎𝐜𝐭 𝟖𝐭𝐡 #MEBOnOct8th @AkhilAkkineni8 @hegdepooja @baskifilmz #PradeeshMVarma #BunnyVas #VasuVarma @adityamusic @GA2Official.”

Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor will be clashing Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh’s Konda Polam.

The Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer was earlier slated to hit the big screens in June this year. The teaser of romantic-comedy was released in October last year, and it had received a good response.

Apart from Most Eligible Bachelor, Akhil Akkineni will be seen in a film titled Agent which is slated to release in December this year.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has her kitty full with movies like Radhe Shyam (Telugu/Hindi), Acharya (Telugu), Cirkus (Hindi), Beast (Tamil), and Bhaijaan (Hindi).

