Morgan says historical tweets about Indian players ‘taken out of context’

England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan during a training session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: SattwikBiswal

ENGLAND’S limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has given a clarification regarding his historical tweets about Indian players, saying those posts had been “taken out of context”.

Morgan and his teammate Jos Buttler were were accused of mocking the Indian use of English language in tweets made in 2017 and 2018, which showed the use of the word “sir”.

“I don’t really reflect on it a lot,” Morgan said. “If I call somebody ‘sir’ on social media, or anywhere around the world, it’s a sign of admiration and respect.

“If that’s taken out of context there’s nothing I can control or do about it.

“So I haven’t actually looked into it.”

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended by the ECB from all international cricket pending an investigation for his old racist and sexist tweets.

After that incident, the ECB said it would review players’ social media usage to address past issues and remind them of their responsibilities.