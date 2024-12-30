Skip to content
Month-by-month guide to highs and lows of Bollywood in 2024

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor (L) and Hrithik Roshan (R) attend the screening of the Indian Hindi-language action film 'Fighter' in Mumbai on January 25, 2024.

Getty Images
ASJAD NAZIR
By ASJAD NAZIRDec 30, 2024

EACH month in 2024 brought its own mix of highs and lows for Bollywood. Eastern Eye looks back at the year, month by month, highlighting the successes and disappointments that defined the Hindi film industry.

January

Good: Vidhu Vinod Chopra triumphed at the Filmfare Awards, winning best film, director, and screenplay for last year’s sleeper hit 12 Fail. Vikrant Massey also won best actor (critics), and the film took home best editing.

Bad: Hrithik Roshan returned to cinemas after two years with Fighter. Unfortunately, the highbudget air force drama massively underperformed at the box office.

February

Good: Yami Gautam achieved a major box office hit with the controversial film Article 370. While her performance was highly praised, the film faced criticism for distorting facts.

Bad: Vidyut Jamm wal faced a bitter blow with Crakk, which flopped critically and commercially, despite being a passion project he also produced.

Yami Gautam

March

Good: Ajay Devgn scored a hit with supernatural thriller Shaitaan, a Bollywood remake of a popular Gujarati film. Its success has sparked plans for an exciting sequel.

Bad: Sidharth Malhotra continued his streak of box office flops with the disappointing Yodha.


Sidharth Malhotra

April

Good: Parineeti Chopra received universal acclaim for her performance in the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, marking her successful reestablishment in Bollywood.

Bad: Tiger Shroff followed last year’s disastrous Ganapath with another disappointment, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which failed miserably at the box office.

May

Good: Shabana Azmi celebrated 50 years of her illustrious career, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the London Asian Film Festival and the Freedom of the City of London honour.

Bad: Divya Khossla added another flop to her resume with Savi. The action crime thriller failed, despite being a remake of the successful 2008 French film Anything for Her.

June

Good: Newcomer Sharvari enjoyed her first major success with the sleeper hit Munjya, a horror-comedy that quickly became a box office sensation.

Bad: Kartik Aaryan’s highly anticipated biopic Chandu Champion failed to meet expectations at the box office, despite receiving positive reviews and praise for his performance.

July

Good: Shah Rukh Khan was announced as the recipient of a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Locarno Film Festival, which he proudly collected in August.

Bad: Akshay Kumar suffered his second flop of the year with Sarfira. Things worsened the following month when Khel Khel Mein made it a hat-trick of failures for the star.

Akshay Kumar

August

Good: Rajkummar Rao celebrated the biggest hit of his career with the box-office smash Stree 2, which also boosted the profiles of co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and others.

Bad: John Abraham endured another box office failure with Vedaa, a flop action drama he also produced.

September

Good: Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was chosen as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

Bad: Reports emerged that Urmila Matondkar had filed for divorce after eight years of marriage, with strong suggestions that the split was not mutual.

Kiran Rao

October

Good: Juhi Chawla was revealed as India’s wealthiest actress, thanks to wise investments, her marriage to a successful businessman, and her partnership with Shah Rukh Khan.

Bad: Alia Bhatt’s prison break thriller Jigra, which she also produced, underperformed at the box office and faced accusations of being a poor imitation of another film.

November

Good: Vidya Balan made a triumphant return to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, starring in the hugely successful third instalment and proving again no one can play Manjulika quite like her.

Bad: Vikrant Massey, who ended 2023 with the sleeper hit 12 Fail, rounded off this year with the critical and commercial failure The Sabarmati Report.


Vidya Balan

December

Good: Rashmika Mandana followed up her 2023 blockbuster Animal with another pan-Indian hit, Pushpa 2: The Rule, including its Hindi-dubbed version.

Bad: It was a terrible month for Bollywood as the Telugu movie Pushpa 2: The Rule dominated the box office. The much-anticipated release of the epic action film Chhaava was postponed to avoid a clash, and other Hindi movies released during December are widely expected to fail miserably.

Celebrating UK Asian music scene in 2024: An A to Z guide

Chand Ali Khan during a concert

Celebrating UK Asian music scene in 2024: An A to Z guide

ASJAD NAZIR

WHETHER it was Bollywood busking on the streets, electrifying live shows, enduring legends, rising independent artists, or global pop stars lighting up arenas, the UK Asian music scene in 2024 was vibrant and diverse.

The year also featured classical performances, outstanding new music, spiritual tracks, comebacks, innovative collaborations, and the poignant loss of an icon.

The best of south Asian entertainment in 2024

Manjummel Boys

The best of south Asian entertainment in 2024

WHETHER it was sleeper film successes, comebacks, breakout performances, taboo-busting projects, new horizons being crossed or unexpected collaborations, 2024 was a year full of surprises.

It brought us outstanding TV shows, dynamic dramas, fantastic films, superb songs, and a constant stream of creativity.

Top 10 south Asian dancefloor anthems of 2024

Top 10 south Asian dancefloor anthems of 2024

THE year was packed with electrifying dance hits from diverse south Asian genres, making it a challenge to narrow down the top 10.

DJ Shai Guy, from the popular Bollywood club night Bombay Funkadelic, took on the challenge to select the tracks that truly got the party started in 2024.

Squid-Game-returns-with-Season-2

Squid Game to return with a bang

Photo credit: Netflix/Twitter

Squid Game Season 2: All you need to know

The most awaited Squid Game Season 2 is finally here! With the release of the first season, which became a K-drama phenomenon, other drama works were catapulted onto the world stage. Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 of Squid Game.

Catering to fans’ interests, all seven episodes of the series will be released simultaneously, allowing everyone a binge-worthy experience. Some of the returning favourites on the cast will include Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, Wi Ha-jun as Hwang, Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man Jun-ho, and Gong Yoo as the recruiter. Some of the exciting additions joining the cast will be: Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Yang Dong-geun, and Lee Jin-uk.

Bringing fresh dynamics and motivation to the deadly games, the new faces will be crucial in picking up the plot where it was left off in its first season, Season 2 will see Seon Gi-hun adamant about unravelling the truths behind Squid Game and avenging the former deaths. The audience can look forward to intense confrontations between the enigmatic Front Man and Gi-hun over differences in their ideologies. With more brutal games, Season 2 will see characters obliged to push their limits.

PM-Modi-President-Murmu-film-personalities-pay-tribute-to-Shyam-Benegal

Shyam Benegal

Milind Shelte

Indian president, Modi lead in paying tribute to Shyam Benegal

Filmmaker Shyam Benegal, the guiding light of Parallel Cinema movement of the 1970-80s, passed away on December 23 due to Kidney-related ailments in Mumbai. He was 90. The director celebrated his 90th birthday just nine days ago on December 14. In the hours following his death, many important personalities, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and a host of film personalities paid tributes to the pioneers of the Indian parallel cinema movement.

Filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Shekhar Kapur, and cine stars Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Kumar, and Kajol paid homage to Benegal, calling him a master storyteller who revolutionised cinema and inspired generations with his films.

