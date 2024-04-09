  • Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Grateful incredible opportunity to be part of ‘Monkey Man’: Singapore’s Indian origin actor

In Singapore, the actor has starred in the local television series Tanglin (2015 to 2018) and the legal drama Code Of Law (2012 to 2020).

Mathi Alagan

By: Mohnish Singh

Mathi Alagan, an Indian-origin Singaporean actor, says it was an “incredible opportunity” to feature in Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man.

Inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, Monkey Man is set in Mumbai and features Patel as Kid, who is out to avenge a past wrong.

Alagan expressed gratitude towards Patel, the star of multiple Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire as well as films like Hotel Mumbai, The Personal History of David Copperfield, and The Green Knight.

“Grateful beyond words for the incredible opportunity to be a part of Monkey Man, helmed by a true legend in the industry. Working alongside Dev Patel has been an absolute honour and a masterclass in itself,” the 59-year-old actor wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Alagan, who has a small role as an arms dealer in Monkey Man, also shared a clip of his scene from the movie, which was released in Singapore last week.

“His and his team’s vision, dedication and passion for storytelling have left an indelible mark on me. It’s been a journey of learning, growth, and sheer joy. Thank you for trusting me with a role in your creation. Thankful that the world is witnesses the magic we’ve crafted as a team,” he added in the post.

In Singapore, the actor has starred in the local television series Tanglin (2015 to 2018) and the legal drama Code Of Law (2012 to 2020).

Related Stories

NEWS
Ankita Lokhande to lead streaming show ‘Amrapali’
NEWS
Sobhita on playing a sex worker in ‘Monkey Man’: Those’re really beautifully complex humans
News
US witnesses solar eclipse
NEWS
Film on militant-turned-soldier Nazir Wani in the works
NEWS
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ & ‘Maidaan’ to now release on April 11
NEWS
Billie Eilish reveals title and release date of new album
NEWS
I had times in my life when I was suicidal and came really…
NEWS
Nicola Coughlan says her ‘Bridgerton’ contract includes a PG cut of the show
NEWS
Ektaa Kapoor’s ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ casts transgender woman in lead role
NEWS
‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ teaser unveiled on Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday
Entertainment
Birthday special: Top 10 films of Ram Gopal Varma
Entertainment
‘Marry your best friend, love might not last’, Jaya Bachchan tells granddaughter

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW