Mona Singh on feeling low amid lockdown

Life has not been easy for a lot of people ever since the world went into lockdown. The Coronavirus pandemic, which is showing no sign of flattening, has impacted our mental health substantially. A lot of us have felt low, anxious and disoriented at one point or the other amid the ongoing period and actress Mona Singh admits she, too, has felt the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh) on Jan 31, 2020 at 9:32pm PST

Talking to an Indian daily, she says, “We are all in the same boat though everyone’s struggle is different. People are anxious about the future and the pandemic, and many are dipping into their savings, which adds to worries and affects their mental health. The worst place to be in right now is your head as there are many negative thoughts. Luckily, I discuss issues that are bothering me with my family as it is important to address issues that are playing on your mind.”

The actress, who became a sensation after her show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin turned out to be a smash hit on the small screen, says that the thing that helped her was to talk about issues and also distract her mind. “Idle mind leads to trouble and most of our fears and insecurities are in the mind. I am painting pots and tables and I am learning about technology, video calls, etc.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh) on Mar 29, 2020 at 2:01am PDT

She goes on to add, “Initially, we did not know how serious this issue was and then to be in a lockdown situation, you had not heard of. All this made me anxious and my discipline went out of the window. I was not able to sleep on time and so I would binge on shows till 3 am, which is not healthy. In fact, when the cyclone was supposed to hit Mumbai, I could not sleep all night and was praying. I do not know about others, but these days, I am praying for the world and people around me and not just for myself. Praying helps and calms the mind as there is a lot to be thankful and be positive about, instead of just focusing on the negative things.”