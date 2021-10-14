Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823

Entertainment

Mohsin Khan bids adieu to Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohsin Khan with co-star Shivangi Joshi (Photo credit: Star Plus)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular television actor Mohsin Khan, who became a household name after playing the lead character of Kartik Goenka on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has finally exited Star Plus’ long-running show.

The actor joined the show in 2016 and gained immense popularity in absolutely no time. His on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi made them one of the most celebrated television couples. However, now his journey of five-and-a-half years has come to an end. The show, which debuted in 2009, will continue to air with a new storyline in the coming days.

This week, Khan wrapped up the shoot of the show in Mumbai and had an emotional last day on sets with producer Rajan Shahi, cast and crew members. The actor reminisces moments with the cast as he preps for his on-screen farewell.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a very good experience and as they say, all good things come to an end. This show holds a special place in my heart. Of late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character Kartik. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis,” he shares.

Khan goes on to add, “The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and viewers, thank you for the memories! Heartiest Gratitude!”

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the audience will witness a slew of twists and turns. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in a money laundering case
Entertainment
Sohum Shah on 3 years of Tumbbad
Entertainment
M. Night Shyamalan’s next titled Knock at the Cabin
Entertainment
Fardeen Khan’s comeback film Visfot officially announced
Entertainment
Sunny Deol shares a teaser poster of his next film, hints at Gadar 2
Entertainment
Bheed: Rajkummar Rao teams up with Anubhav Sinha
Entertainment
Salman Khan to call it a wrap on Tiger 3 by November end
Entertainment
Karan Johar joins Mithun Chakraborty to co-judge Hunarbaaz
Entertainment
Indian actor Anupam Tripathi on his breakout role in Korean drama Squid Game
Entertainment
R Balki in talks with Abhishek Bachchan for a sports drama
Entertainment
Karan Kundrra confronts Jay Bhanushali for his misbehaviour in Bigg Boss 15
Entertainment
Rohit Bose Roy on playing an ambitious and power-hungry lawyer in MX Player’s…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
5 Indian actors set to star in major Hollywood projects
Mohsin Khan bids adieu to Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya…
ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in a money…
Sohum Shah on 3 years of Tumbbad
M. Night Shyamalan’s next titled Knock at the Cabin
Leicester East MP convicted of harassing partner’s female friend