Mohsin Issa, Victoria Price invest in growing businesses via new fund

Issa and Price recently made their first moves by acquiring a stake in GoThrift,, and later invested £10 million in Applied Nutrition.

Mohsin Issa typically partners on deals with his brother. (Photo: Asda)

By: EasternEye

BILLIONAIRE Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa has launched a new investment fund in partnership with Victoria Price to support fast-growing UK start-ups.

The fund, named Boulder Investco, is an offshore investment vehicle based in Jersey, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Issa and Price recently made their first moves by acquiring a stake in Manchester-based GoThrift, a second-hand clothing website, and later invested £10 million in Liverpool’s Applied Nutrition, a protein powder company.

Applied Nutrition recently entered the London stock market with a valuation of £400 million, with Issa listed as a “cornerstone” investor.

While Issa typically partners on deals with his brother, Zuber, who shares various business interests like EG Group, Castore, and HVS Systems, Zuber does not hold a stake in Boulder.

Together, the Issa brothers are worth approximately £5 billion and have built one of the UK’s largest petrol station networks. In 2020, they acquired Asda, the UK’s third-largest supermarket chain.

Price, who previously worked at EY and currently leads Alvarez & Marsal’s private capital division, said Boulder’s investments align with her passion for supporting entrepreneurial ventures in the UK.

Boulder is registered with the Jersey Financial Services Commission, where Issa and Price are listed as joint shareholders.

GoThrift’s co-founder Carl Walker expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating the couple’s investment will support the company’s vision of sustainable fashion.