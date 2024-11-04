  • Monday, November 04, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Mohsin Issa, Victoria Price invest in growing businesses via new fund

Issa and Price recently made their first moves by acquiring a stake in GoThrift,, and later invested £10 million in Applied Nutrition.

Mohsin Issa typically partners on deals with his brother. (Photo: Asda)

By: EasternEye

BILLIONAIRE Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa has launched a new investment fund in partnership with Victoria Price to support fast-growing UK start-ups.

The fund, named Boulder Investco, is an offshore investment vehicle based in Jersey, according to a report by The Telegraph.

Issa and Price recently made their first moves by acquiring a stake in Manchester-based GoThrift, a second-hand clothing website, and later invested £10 million in Liverpool’s Applied Nutrition, a protein powder company.

Applied Nutrition recently entered the London stock market with a valuation of £400 million, with Issa listed as a “cornerstone” investor.

While Issa typically partners on deals with his brother, Zuber, who shares various business interests like EG Group, Castore, and HVS Systems, Zuber does not hold a stake in Boulder.

Together, the Issa brothers are worth approximately £5 billion and have built one of the UK’s largest petrol station networks. In 2020, they acquired Asda, the UK’s third-largest supermarket chain.

Price, who previously worked at EY and currently leads Alvarez & Marsal’s private capital division, said Boulder’s investments align with her passion for supporting entrepreneurial ventures in the UK.

Boulder is registered with the Jersey Financial Services Commission, where Issa and Price are listed as joint shareholders.

GoThrift’s co-founder Carl Walker expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating the couple’s investment will support the company’s vision of sustainable fashion.

Related Stories
UK

Dan Finley named Boohoo CEO amid power struggle
UK

Paulig acquires Panesar Foods
UK

Tax reforms may push wealthy non-doms to exit UK: report
UK

Tilda launches limited-edition tin in partnership with Lovo
Business

Pakistan to finalise delayed privatisation of PIA and outsourcing of Islamabad airport
UK

JLR sees surge in electric hybrid sales
INDIA

Domestic demand drives India’s gold imports
Business

IMF seeks clarity on BRICS’ new payment network plans
Business

Adani Enterprises reports eight-fold increase in quarterly net profit
HEADLINE STORY

Britain and EU finalise competition cooperation agreement
Business

POSCO and JSW partner to develop integrated steel plant in India
Business

ArcelorMittal South Africa turns down Networth Investments’ buyout offer
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mohsin Issa Mohsin Issa, Victoria Price invest in growing businesses via new…
Almora bus accident 36 dead, several injured in bus crash in India
From desks to dreams: A journey of girls’ empowerment
Justin Trudeau Trudeau calls temple violence in Canada ‘unacceptable’
India Test team India lose top WTC spot after New Zealand loss; Australia…
Starmer Starmer doubles funding to tackle people-smuggling networks