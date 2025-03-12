Telugu actor Mohan Babu accused of murdering actress Soundarya in 2004

Two decades after the tragic death of actress Soundarya, new allegations have surfaced against veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu. A social activist in Andhra Pradesh’s Khammam district has filed a complaint accusing him of having a role in Soundarya’s untimely demise.
Soundarya, a much-loved star in South Indian cinema, was 31 years old and reportedly pregnant when she died in a private plane crash on April 17, 2004. She and her brother, Amarnath, were flying to Karimnagar to participate in a political campaign for the BJP and TDP when the aircraft went down. Tragically, their bodies could not be recovered from the wreckage.
Late actress Soundarya, whose tragic death in 2004 is now back in the headlinesInstagram/actresssoundarya
Now, 22 years later, a man named Chittimallu has alleged that Soundarya’s death was not an accident, but murder. He claims there was an unresolved land dispute between Soundarya’s family and Mohan Babu. According to the complaint, Mohan Babu had pressured Soundarya and her brother to sell six acres of land located in Jallepalli, Shamshabad. When they refused, tensions allegedly escalated. After their deaths, the complainant says Babu illegally occupied the disputed property.
The activist has urged authorities to reclaim the land and hand it over for public welfare suggesting it could benefit orphans, military families, or journalists. He has also expressed concern for his own safety, alleging he received threats from Mohan Babu, and is seeking police protection.
Veteran actor Mohan Babu faces renewed allegations linked to Soundarya’s tragic deathInstagram/mohanbabu111
At this point, no formal case (FIR) has been registered. There’s no confirmation of any direct link between Chittimallu and Soundarya’s family. However, the complaint also mentions ongoing rifts within the Manchu family, pointing to Mohan Babu’s strained relationship with his younger son Manchu Manoj. Last year, Mohan Babu was in the spotlight for allegedly assaulting a journalist during a family dispute.
Mohan Babu, known for his villainous roles in South Indian films, has yet to respond publicly to these serious accusations. Authorities have not made any official statements about launching an investigation.