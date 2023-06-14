Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Moeen Ali says one-word message prompted Ashes return

Moeen played the last of his 64 tests nearly two years ago

England’s Moeen Ali during practice Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

By: Pramod Thomas

IT took a one-word message from England captain Ben Stokes for spin all-rounder Moeen Ali to come out of his test retirement and join the squad for the Ashes series against Australia beginning at Edgbaston on Friday (16).

Moeen played the last of his 64 tests nearly two years ago before quitting the format but left-arm spinner Jack Leach’s unavailability through injury prompted an unlikely comeback for the 35-year-old.

“Ashes?” read the message from Stokes, which Moeen conceded he did not take seriously.

“I hadn’t heard the news on Leachy at the time so I just said ‘LOL’ (laugh out loud), thinking he’s taking the mick,” Moeen told reporters at his home ground in Birmingham.

The all-rounder was aware it would be a stop-gap role for him and said he was not feeling any pressure to perform, especially after a chat with coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum.

“It is a free hit. I’m not playing for my spot.

“There’s no pressure, really. There is pressure of the occasion and the game, but I spoke to Baz and he said he’s not bothered about how I perform, which is quite nice.”

Moeen said he probably would not have considered the offer had it come from any captain other than Stokes.

“His mindset is very different to other captains I’ve had previously.

“I’m not saying they are bad captains, but the way the game is going and the way they have been playing, he is the kind of guy you want to play for.”

Under Stokes and McCullum, England have won 11 of their last 13 tests displaying a fearless brand of cricket that has rejuvenated the long format.

Moeen said the team management was aware that his strength was in his wicket-taking ability even if he tended to go for runs.

“I’ve never been able to hold an end up,” he said.

“When I have it’s because I’ve been taking wickets. That’s the only time I’ve been able to build any pressure. Ben and Baz know that.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane spearheads Nepal’s World Cup dreams
Sports
Stuart Broad: James Anderson is addicted to cricket
Sports
Sunak ‘confident’ of England’s Ashes chances
Sports
Sri Lanka likely Asia Cup venue after India-Pakistan row: Official
Sports
World Test Championship: India, Australia fined heavily for slow over rates
HEADLINE STORY
World Test Championship: Australia crush India to win trophy
Sports
World Test Championship: Green under fire after acrobatic effort
Sports
World Test Championship: Australia close in on title after setting India daunting target
Sports
World Test Championship: India all out for 296
Sports
World Test Championship final: India’s top order melts down
Sports
WTC Final: Australia’s Head happy to ‘sneak under the radar’
Sports
WTC Final: David Warner misses out on fifty, Australia at 73-2
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW