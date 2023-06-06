Website Logo
Moeen Ali considering test return ahead of Ashes: report

England are seeking a replacement for Jack Leach

Moeen Ali of England during a nets session at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on March 08, 2023 in Chittagong, Bangladesh. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

ENGLAND all-rounder Moeen Ali is considering a comeback to test cricket ahead of the Ashes against Australia after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out with a lower back stress fracture, according to reports.

The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in September 2021, is said to have been contacted by England skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum over a potential return to test cricket.

Reports said Moeen, who was part of Chennai Super Kings’ squad that went on to win the 2021 and 2023 Indian Premier League, has been given some time to make a decision.

Moeen made his test debut in 2014 and scored 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29, picking up 195 wickets with his off-spin.

England are seeking a replacement for Leach, whose injury was the latest setback to their bowling department in the build-up to the series, with fast bowler Jofra Archer also ruled out due to an elbow injury.

The Ashes gets underway at Edgbaston on June 16.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

