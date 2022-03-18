Website Logo
  • Friday, March 18, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

HEADLINE STORY

Modi promotes brotherhood as India celebrates Holi

Artists dressed as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha dance as they celebrate the Hindu spring festival of Holi at a temple in Amritsar on March 18, 2022. (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi and other leaders on Friday (18) wished the country on the occasion of Holi.

He called on Indians to promote brotherhood as millions celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, amid a sharp dip in Covid-19 cases in the country. The festival saw restricted celebrations last year due to the pandemic.

“Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life,” Modi wrote in a tweet.

Holi marks the last full-moon day of the lunar month. It also symbolises new beginnings.

Some people also shower each other with flower petals as their bright colours mark the advent of spring. On the eve of the festival, people also light large bonfires to symbolise the triumph of good over evil.

Revellers celebrate the Hindu spring festival of Holi at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar on March 18, 2022. (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

Holi celebrations are taking place this year without major coronavirus restrictions in India. Across the country, crowds have gathered in open streets to celebrate, reported the BBC.

Last year, many states, including capital Delhi, had banned large gatherings on Holi as Covid cases soared across the country, the report added.

According to the BBC, images from the festival show crowds completely covered in colourful paint as they take part in the large celebrations.

Home minister Amit Shah, too, joined in the Holi celebrations and wished the nation. “May this great festival of colours, joy and happiness infuse happiness, peace, good fortune and new energy in everyone’s life,” he tweeted.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh extended Holi greetings to the nation as well. “Greetings on the special occasion of Holi. It is a festival associated with colours, positivity, vibrancy, happiness and harmony,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter: “Wishing you a very Happy Holi, the festival that connects hearts!”

Calling for mutual respect and harmony, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours bring new happiness and joy to your life. Celebrate this festival together with mutual love and harmony.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Oscar spotlight shines on India’s rural women journalists
News
Russian imposters blamed for fake calls to Wallace and Patel
News
UK trade minister says ‘very disappointed’ with India’s stance on Ukraine
News
British Medical Association commemorates pandemic heroes
News
UK unveils ‘Inclusive Britain’ action plan to tackle racial disparities
INDIA
India’s Supreme Court to hear hijab case after Holi festival
News
Study: Areas with large minority population face highest climate risk
HEADLINE STORY
Lord Patel offers to quit Yorkshire over ‘bitter civil war’
HEADLINE STORY
MCU’s first Muslim superhero: Iman Vellani stars in Ms. Marvel
HEADLINE STORY
‘Nearly all’ of UK’s top 100 companies have diverse boards
News
Covid vaccine IP waiver text: Key countries reach consensus
News
Johnson meets Saudi, UAE leaders as war roils oil prices
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK police flag concern over children involved in far-right terrorism
From stones to selfies: Australian super fan welcomed in Pakistan
Bangladesh to ban ‘immoral character’ evidence in rape cases
Lakshaya Sen stuns world number three Antonsen
Record-breaking Babar up there with the best after Pakistan heroics
Modi promotes brotherhood as India celebrates Holi