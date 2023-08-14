Modi reacts to Ricky Kej’s rendition of Indian National Anthem

This rendition of the Indian National Anthem is recorded by the world’s largest Symphony Orchestra at London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reacted to three-time Grammy award-winning musician Ricky Kej’s instrumental rendition of the Indian national anthem which he created in collaboration with the 100-member British Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud.”

Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud. https://t.co/IDQZdCFpdQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2023

Kej released a 60-second video on the eve of Independence Day, August 14, as a gift to every Indian around the world.

Taking to Twitter, Ricky shared the video and captioned it, “A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform India’s National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India’s National Anthem and it is spectacular! The “Jaya He” at the end gave me goosebumps. Felt great as an Indian composer 🙂 I am sharing this historic recording with every one of you this Independence Day – use it, share it, and watch it, but with respect 🙂 It is yours now. Jai Hind. Happy #independenceday #Rickykej @narendramodi.”

A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform India’s National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem and it is spectacular! The "Jaya He" at… pic.twitter.com/sqJGW8mTDu — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) August 14, 2023

This is not Kej’s first performance on this occasion. In 2022, he performed the anthem with 12 refugee singers from India. The singers were from Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Cameron, among other places.