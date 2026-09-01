30 yrs of 'Monsoon Wedding': Mira Nair chose monsoon due to unexpected link to Zohran Mamdani

Highlights

Mira Nair revealed the surprisingly personal reason she scheduled Monsoon Wedding during the monsoon.

The timing was linked to her son Zohran Mamdani’s school vacation.

More than two decades later, Zohran is now the mayor of New York City.

Twenty-five years after Monsoon Wedding became one of Mira Nair’s most celebrated films, a small detail about its making has taken on a new significance. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nair revealed that the film’s monsoon timing was not simply about wanting to capture the rainy season.

It was also about making sure she could take her young son, Zohran Mamdani, with her.

It was about Zohran’s school holiday

Nair explained that she chose the timing because the monsoon coincided with Zohran’s school vacation, allowing her to take him along while she worked in Delhi.

The film was shot over 30 days, with Nair and writer Sabrina Dhawan spending time in Delhi before filming to finalise locations and casting. The production eventually became known for its vivid use of rain, music and the energy of a Delhi wedding.

But behind that visual identity was a practical decision made by a working mother trying to fit a major film around her child’s school calendar.

From the film set to New York City

At the time, Zohran was simply Nair’s young son accompanying her during the production. Today, he is known for a very different reason: he serves as New York City’s mayor.

That makes Nair’s throwaway explanation about the film’s timing unexpectedly fascinating in hindsight. The child whose school holiday helped shape the production schedule would go on to build a political career of his own.

Monsoon Wedding premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2001, where Nair won the Golden Lion, becoming the first female director to receive the award. The film went on to become both a critical and commercial success.

The film’s anniversary now offers a chance to revisit not just its famous wedding chaos and darker family secrets, but also the small personal choices behind its making.