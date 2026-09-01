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Victoria Beckham’s fashion brand gets the £7.3m breakthrough it chased for 18 years

Victoria Beckham kept her luxury brand alive when any other business would fail

Victoria Beckham’s fashion brand gets the £7.3m breakthrough it chased for 18 years

The company’s struggles were shown in Beckham’s Netflix documentary

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 01, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty business made its first operating profit in 18 years.
  • The company made £7.3m in operating profit in 2025 after years of losses.
  • Her beauty business and Foundation Drops helped drive strong growth.
  • Beckham says her brand is now seen as more than just a celebrity label.


Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty business has reached a major milestone after years of financial struggles.

Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd, which is led by the former Spice Girl as creative director, made an operating profit of £7.3m in 2025. It is the first time the company has reported an operating profit since Beckham started the business in 2008.

“We have all worked hard for a long time for this moment of profitability and growth,” Beckham told the Financial Times.

She said the company had been open about its past problems but had now recovered and was growing at a sensible pace. Beckham also said people no longer see her brand simply as a celebrity business.

How Beckham turned the business around

The company’s struggles were shown in Beckham’s Netflix documentary, which followed her efforts to build a successful fashion business.

At one point, the company was tens of millions of pounds in the red. Her husband, David Beckham, also helped keep the business going during its difficult years.

In 2017, NEO Investment Partners invested £30m in the company for a 30 per cent stake. The investment was followed by a major restructuring.

The company also cut waste and unnecessary spending. Beckham had previously described some of the spending as “mindblowing”, including the cost of moving furniture around the world and spending £70,000 a year on office plants.

Beauty business helps fuel growth

The beauty side of the business, which launched in 2019, has become an important part of its success.

The company said its fashion division recorded strong double-digit growth in 2025, while the beauty business also had one of its strongest years.

Her Foundation Drops were a major success, attracting a waiting list of 25,000 people and helping to double the size of the skincare business.

The Netflix documentary also helped boost sales, with denim and jersey seeing particularly strong demand.

For Beckham, the £7.3m profit marks a major change for a business that spent years trying to prove it could succeed beyond her fame.

fashionprofitfinancial crisisvictoria beckham
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