Condoms, cucumbers, Dettol, travel, food; Your entire life in UK to get expensive soon

Condom prices may rise up to 30 per cent as supply costs surge

Household brands warn of passing higher costs on to consumers

Food, fuel and transport pressures are adding to the squeeze

The price pressure from the Iran war is starting to show up in places most people don’t immediately think about. Not just petrol or energy bills, but items sitting quietly in your daily shopping basket.

From condoms to cleaning liquids, from vegetables to transport costs, businesses across sectors are signalling the same thing. Costs are rising, and much of it is likely to be passed on.

Malaysia-based Karex Bhd, the world’s largest condom manufacturer, has already indicated where this is heading. The company is planning price hikes of 20 per cent to 30 per cent, with further increases possible if supply disruptions continue. It supplies major brands such as Durex and Trojan, as well as public health systems including the NHS.

“The situation is definitely very fragile… we have no choice but to transfer the costs,” chief executive Goh Miah Kiat reportedly said in an interview.

Behind this is a chain reaction. Condoms rely on petrochemical-based inputs such as synthetic rubber, nitrile and silicone lubricants. With the Strait of Hormuz under pressure, these materials are becoming harder and more expensive to source. At the same time, demand has risen by around 30 per cent, partly due to economic uncertainty affecting family planning decisions.

From bathrooms to breakfast tables, costs are creeping up

It is not just healthcare products. Household names are also flagging similar risks.

Reckitt, which makes products such as Dettol, Harpic and Gaviscon, has warned of a potential £150 million hit if high commodity prices persist. The company indicated that pricing could be one way to offset those costs, which suggests shoppers may soon feel the impact.

Food is another area under pressure. The Lea Valley Growers Association, which produces a large share of Britain’s cucumbers, peppers and aubergines, has said prices are already moving. Cucumbers, for instance, have risen to about £1.15 from 95p since the conflict began, an increase of roughly 21 per cent.

Energy and fertiliser costs are the key issue here. Glasshouse-grown vegetables rely heavily on both, making them particularly sensitive to global disruptions. Tomatoes, peppers and salad vegetables are among the most exposed.

Transport is adding another layer. Hauliers moving goods across the UK are facing sharply higher fuel bills. One firm reported an increase of around £100,000 in fuel costs since late February, which is now being passed through the supply chain.

A slow squeeze that’s building up

What makes this situation different is how spread out the impact is. It is not one sector or one product. It is a gradual build-up across categories that people interact with every day.

Shipping delays are also playing a role. Deliveries that once took about a month are now taking closer to two months in some cases. That means goods are stuck in transit while shelves run tighter, pushing prices up further.

There are early signs of how this could play out. Food inflation has already edged up, moving from 3.3 per cent to 3.7 per cent. If supply constraints continue, the pressure could widen.

For now, companies are framing it as a cost adjustment. But for households, it may feel more like a steady tightening of budgets. Not in one big jump, but across the small, everyday items that quietly add up.