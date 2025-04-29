Comedian Milton Jones diagnosed with prostate cancer, cancels summer UK tour dates

British comedian Milton Jones has announced he’s taking a break from his live tour to focus on treatment for prostate cancer. Known for his sharp one-liners and regular appearances on Mock The Week, the 60-year-old shared the news on Instagram, revealing he will undergo surgery and needs time to recover.

Jones called the decision to cancel several summer shows “tough,” but explained it was necessary for his health. He was quick to reassure fans that his condition is treatable and that he plans to return to the stage once he’s well enough.

“I’ll be off the road for a while – though not literally cycling anywhere,” he joked, in his typical style. “Thanks for your support and privacy. I’m hoping to get back out there soon.”





The shows impacted include stops in cities like Leeds, Coventry, Durham, and Portsmouth. Ticketholders will be contacted by their local venues. Some shows, originally scheduled for summer in places like London and Colchester, have been pushed to the autumn instead. All autumn dates currently listed will go ahead as planned.

Messages of support poured in from fans and fellow public figures. Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, who has been open about his own advanced prostate cancer diagnosis, was among the first to send his best. Comedian Al Murray also wished Jones a speedy recovery.

Jones has built a loyal fan base through TV appearances on Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, and Lee Mack’s All Star Cast. His live shows often sell out, with audiences drawn to his surreal humour and rapid-fire puns.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men, especially those over 50. It often develops slowly, with few symptoms in the early stages. The NHS advises men to watch for changes such as frequent urination, difficulty starting or stopping urination, or feeling like the bladder hasn’t emptied.

While Jones hasn’t shared more personal details, he made it clear he’s focused on getting better and returning to comedy when the time is right.

For now, fans can expect a pause but certainly not a full stop to the comedian’s career.