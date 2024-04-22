  • Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Milk federation from India to sponsor Ireland, Scotland cricket teams

The milk federation has confirmed the news, stating that the teams would display the Nandini brand during matches as part of efforts to promote it globally.

The Karnataka Milk Federation is a dairy cooperative that sells products such as milk, curds, ghee, butter, ice cream, chocolates, and sweets under the brand name Nandini. (Photo: X/@nandini_milk)

By: Vivek Mishra

A milk federation from the Indian state of Karnataka has decided to sponsor the Scotland and Ireland cricket teams. The Karnataka Milk Federation, known for its ‘Nandini’ brand, will sponsor the teams during the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

The federation has confirmed the news, stating that the teams would display the Nandini brand during matches as part of efforts to promote it globally. Jagadish highlighted the federation’s existing presence in regions like the Middle East and Singapore, as well as its product sales in the United States.

“Yes, we are sponsoring them. They are going to display our brand during the matches,” KMF Managing Director MK Jagadish told PTI on Sunday.

“We already have stores in the Middle East. Our presence is in Singapore as well. We are selling our sweets in America,” he said.

Information technology industry veteran and former Chief Financial Officer of Infosys T V Mohandas Pai criticised the move.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said: “What a big shame! Why are they using the money belonging to the farmers of Karnataka, paid by consumers who are Kannadigas, to sponsor foreign teams? What value will it deliver? Pay poor farmers better. @siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar this is a waste for a largely Karnataka-based co/op!”

Responding to Pai’s tweet, Jagadish said: “85 percent of our revenue goes to the farmers only. We are sponsoring it for the promotion of our product.

“We need to go global,” he said.

The Karnataka Milk Federation is a dairy cooperative that sells products such as milk, curds, ghee, butter, ice cream, chocolates, and sweets under the brand name Nandini. It is a federation of milk producers under the ownership of the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of Karnataka.

The T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States from June 1-29.

(PTI)

Related Stories

UK
Teachers to receive up to £6,000 incentive for vital subjects
News
From Beginner to Pro: A Guide to Becoming the Next Surinder Sunar in the World…
US
Two Indian students killed in Arizona accident
News
Satellite data shows large expansion of Himalayan glacial lakes
News
Indian court upholds appointment of Dawoodi Bohra leader
News
India second largest source country for new US citizens
News
Sunak says ‘flight will go’ as parliament passes Rwanda asylum law
News
Indians can now get multiple-entry Schengen visa with longer validity
News
Masala row: Regulator to inspect spices sold in India
News
Picture of grieving Gazan woman wins World Press Photo Award 2024
News
Nottingham attacks: Killer’s sentence review date set for 8 May
News
Ambani’s youngest son to tie the knot in Stoke Park Estate, London, in…

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW