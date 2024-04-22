Milk federation from India to sponsor Ireland, Scotland cricket teams

The milk federation has confirmed the news, stating that the teams would display the Nandini brand during matches as part of efforts to promote it globally.

By: Vivek Mishra

A milk federation from the Indian state of Karnataka has decided to sponsor the Scotland and Ireland cricket teams. The Karnataka Milk Federation, known for its ‘Nandini’ brand, will sponsor the teams during the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

The federation has confirmed the news, stating that the teams would display the Nandini brand during matches as part of efforts to promote it globally. Jagadish highlighted the federation’s existing presence in regions like the Middle East and Singapore, as well as its product sales in the United States.

“Yes, we are sponsoring them. They are going to display our brand during the matches,” KMF Managing Director MK Jagadish told PTI on Sunday.

“We already have stores in the Middle East. Our presence is in Singapore as well. We are selling our sweets in America,” he said.

Information technology industry veteran and former Chief Financial Officer of Infosys T V Mohandas Pai criticised the move.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said: “What a big shame! Why are they using the money belonging to the farmers of Karnataka, paid by consumers who are Kannadigas, to sponsor foreign teams? What value will it deliver? Pay poor farmers better. @siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar this is a waste for a largely Karnataka-based co/op!”

Responding to Pai’s tweet, Jagadish said: “85 percent of our revenue goes to the farmers only. We are sponsoring it for the promotion of our product.

“We need to go global,” he said.

The Karnataka Milk Federation is a dairy cooperative that sells products such as milk, curds, ghee, butter, ice cream, chocolates, and sweets under the brand name Nandini. It is a federation of milk producers under the ownership of the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of Karnataka.

The T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States from June 1-29.

