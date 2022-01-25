Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 490,462
Total Cases 39,799,202
Today's Fatalities 614
Today's Cases 2,55,874
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 490,462
Total Cases 39,799,202
Today's Fatalities 614
Today's Cases 2,55,874

CRICKET

Middlesex chair apologises after lack of diversity comments

An anti-racism banner outside Headingley.

By: Sattwik Biswal

FORMER England player Ebony Rainford-Brent has called Middlesex chairman comments on black and south Asian interest in cricket as “painful” and “outdated”.

Mike O’Farrell said football and rugby become “much more attractive to the Afro-Caribbean community” and cricket for south Asian players was sometimes “secondary” to education.

O’Farrell was speaking at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee hearing where Yorkshire, Hampshire and Glamorgan were also part as how cricket plans to tackle racism.

According to Rainford-Brent, such “outdated views” were “exactly” why cricket is under pressure to tackle racism and make the sport inclusive.

However, O’Farrell has offered his “wholehearted apologies” for the “misunderstanding” his comments has caused during the hearing.

“I wholly accept that this misunderstanding is entirely down to my own lack of clarity and context in the answers I provided, and I am devastated that my comments have led to the conclusions some have made,” he was quoted as saying.

He added: “For the purposes of clarification, I was aiming to make the point that as a game, cricket has failed a generation of young cricketers, in systematically failing to provide them with the same opportunities that other sports and sectors so successfully provide.”

Earlier this month a parliamentary report had recommended that government should limit public funding for the sport until progress is made to eradicate “deep-seated racism” from cricket.

In November, Azeem Rafiq had told DCMS select committee that English cricket was “institutionally racist”, and on O’Farrell’s comments the former Yorkshire players said on Twitter “what an endemic problem the game has”.

“Shows how far removed from reality these people are,” Rafiq said. “This has just confirmed what an endemic problem the game has. I actually can’t believe what I am listening to.”

Azeem Rafiq
FILE PHOTO: Azeem Rafiq of Yorkshire appeals during a NatWest T20 blast between Yorkshire Vikings and Durham at Headingley. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

What exactly O’Farrell said during the hearing?

“The football and rugby world becomes much more attractive to the Afro-Caribbean community,” O’Farrell said.

“In terms of the South Asian community, we’re finding that they do not want necessarily to commit the same time that is necessary to go the next step.

“They sometimes prefer to go into other educational fields and then cricket becomes secondary, and part of that is because it’s a more time-consuming sport than some others.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Dravid says one-day series an ‘eye-opener’ for India
CRICKET
‘Post-mortem’ for India after South Africa ODI whitewash
CRICKET
De Kock century sets up South Africa clean sweep
IPL
Vikram Solanki leaves Surrey for IPL role
HEADLINE STORY
Pandya, Rahul to lead new teams, IPL to begin in March
CRICKET
Malan leads South Africa to ODI series win over India
Sports
Stupid to blame IPL for England’s Ashes debacle: Pietersen
Sports
Vandersay stars as Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe to clinch ODIs 2-1
CRICKET
Saqib Mahmood can’t wait to play Test cricket for England
HEADLINE STORY
A diverse and inclusive future is possible for English cricket
CRICKET
South Africa coach Boucher charged with gross misconduct
HEADLINE STORY
India, Pakistan to clash on Oct 23 in 2022 T20 World Cup
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Middlesex chair apologises after lack of diversity comments
Equalities watchdog to act on allegations of Islamophobia
Sri Lanka pays compensation for failed organic farm drive
Minorities three times less likely to win a place in…
OneWeb ties up with Hughes for India operations
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do to debut in…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE