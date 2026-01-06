Mickey Rourke denies link to £80k eviction fundraiser and urges fans to seek refunds

Highlights

Mickey Rourke has denied any involvement in a crowdfunding appeal that raised close to £80,000 and has asked supporters to reclaim their donations. The Oscar-nominated actor addressed the issue in a video shared on Instagram, saying he was frustrated and confused by the situation.

The GoFundMe page, titled Help Mickey Rourke Stay in His Home, appeared over the weekend and claimed the actor was facing an urgent threat of eviction.

‘That’s not me,’ actor tells fans

Speaking directly to his followers, Rourke said he did not know who set up the page and had not authorised it. He said he would never ask the public for charity and described the fundraiser as humiliating.

The 73-year-old urged fans not to donate and told those who already had to seek refunds, stressing that asking strangers or supporters for money was not his way.

Conflicting claims over who launched the appeal

The fundraiser lists Liya-Joelle Jones, described as an assistant to Rourke’s manager, Kimberly Hines, as its organiser. The page states it was created with Rourke’s permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent eviction.

However, Rourke rejected that claim and said he intended to speak to his lawyer to establish how the page was created. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Jones said Rourke was going through a difficult period and that the response from fans had been deeply moving.

Reflecting on his career and public image

In the video, filmed while sitting with his dog Lucky, Rourke admitted he had mismanaged his career in the past but said years of therapy had helped him move forward. He said he no longer identified with the “wild” image that once surrounded him.

Rourke rose to prominence in the 1980s with films including 9½ Weeks, Rumble Fish and The Pope of Greenwich Village. After stepping away from acting to pursue boxing in the 1990s, he returned to critical acclaim in 2008 with The Wrestler, earning a BAFTA and an Oscar nomination.

Recent controversies and financial pressures

The actor said the pandemic and the Hollywood strikes in 2023 had severely affected his income and that he had previously faced difficulties paying rent. In 2025, he appeared on the UK edition of Celebrity Big Brother but was removed from the show over inappropriate language and unacceptable behaviour.

Despite the claims made by the fundraiser, Rourke insisted he currently has his basic needs covered. He reiterated his request for supporters to reclaim their money, saying he did not need the funds and would not seek help in that way.