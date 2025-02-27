Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy' and 'Gossip Girl' star, dies at 39: Fans and co-stars mourn sudden loss

Michelle Trachtenberg, known for her roles in popular TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, has passed away at the age of 39. Authorities confirmed that she was found unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment on Wednesday morning. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene, with officials stating that foul play is not suspected. The exact cause of death remains unknown, but some reports suggest she may have experienced complications following a recent liver transplant.

Born and raised in New York, Trachtenberg entered the entertainment world as a child actor. She gained recognition early on for her lead role in the 1996 film Harriet the Spy, starring alongside Rosie O'Donnell. She also appeared in Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete, proving her presence in children’s television.





Michelle Trachtenberg, an iconic face from early 2000s television, has passed away at the age of 39 Getty Images





Her breakthrough came in 2000 when she joined Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dawn Summers, the younger sister of the show's titular character. She remained on the series until its conclusion in 2003. Later, she took on the role of Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl, a character known for her manipulative and unpredictable nature. She reprised this role multiple times throughout the show's run and made a brief appearance in its 2022 reboot.





Michelle Trachtenberg’s impact on television and film will never be forgotten Getty Images





Beyond television, Trachtenberg starred in several films, including EuroTrip, Ice Princess, and 17 Again. She also hosted the Discovery Channel’s Truth or Scare, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination for her work. Her most recent major project was hosting the true-crime docuseries Meet, Marry, Murder in 2021.









Fans and co-stars mourn the loss of Michelle Trachtenberg, a cherished talent in film and TV Getty Images





Following the news of her passing, former co-stars and friends paid tribute. Blake Lively, her Gossip Girl co-star, remembered her as someone who gave her all to everything she did. Rosie O’Donnell expressed heartbreak over her loss, sharing that Trachtenberg had struggled in recent years. Fellow Buffy cast members also shared messages of grief, with James Marsters calling her “fiercely intelligent and talented.”









Remembering Michelle Trachtenberg and the impact she left on TV and film Getty Images

Trachtenberg's impact on television and film spanned decades, leaving behind a legacy cherished by fans and colleagues alike.