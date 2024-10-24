Met reopens probe into Wimbledon school crash

Two eight-year-old girls, Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, were killed in the accident.

Selena Lau (L) and Nuria Sajjad (R). (Image Credit: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A NEW police investigation has been launched into the Wimbledon school crash that killed two eight-year-old girls, Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, after flaws were found in the original inquiry.

The girls died when a Land Rover, driven by 47-year-old Claire Freemantle, crashed through a fence at The Study prep school during a tea party in July last year.

Several other people, including a seven-month-old girl, were injured and taken to the hospital, but have since been discharged. The woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

However, Freemantle had not been charged after the initial investigation, which claimed she experienced an epileptic seizure for the first time while driving.

However, the Metropolitan Police confirmed it reopened the case after a review identified issues with the initial investigation, including missed opportunities to interview key witnesses about the driver’s behaviour, reported the Times.

Medical evidence that played a role in Freemantle not being charged will now be reexamined. The police have informed the families about the new developments and will keep them updated as the investigation progresses.

Selena’s father, Franky Lau, expressed relief at the news, saying that all the affected families wanted a thorough and transparent investigation into the tragedy. He described the past months as a period of uncertainty and hoped that the new investigation would bring some closure.

Nuria’s father, Saj Butt, also welcomed the fresh investigation, calling the initial inquiry flawed and leaving too many unanswered questions. He said no parent should have to endure the pain they have experienced and hoped that this new investigation would finally uncover the truth about what happened on that tragic day.

The Metropolitan Police have assigned a senior investigating officer with experience in homicide cases to lead the new inquiry. They hope this further investigation will address all concerns raised by the families and help bring some peace to those affected.

“The review has identified a number of lines of inquiry that require further examination and, as such, the investigation will now be re-opened,” said a Met spokesman.

“The families have been updated with this development and we will continue to meet with them to provide updates on the investigation as it progresses. We know this has been and remains a really difficult time for them. We believe this further investigative work will address all questions raised by the families affected.”