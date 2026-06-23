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Messi becomes World Cup's leading scorer as France and Norway also advance

Argentina also secured first place in Group J after Algeria came from behind to beat Jordan 2-1 in Monday's late match in Santa Clara, California.

Messi

Messi scored the 17th and 18th goals of his World Cup career in Dallas, Texas.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 23, 2026
Eastern Eye

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Highlights

  • Messi scores twice to become World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer
  • Argentina beat Austria 2-0 and secure top spot in Group J
  • France and Norway advance to the knockout stage
  • Mbappe and Haaland both score twice for their teams

LIONEL MESSI became the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer on Monday after scoring twice as Argentina beat Austria 2-0 to secure a place in the last 32 and guarantee top spot in Group J.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France defeated Iraq 3-0 to reach the knockout stage, while Erling Haaland also struck twice as Norway edged Senegal 3-2 to set up a final Group I meeting with France.

Messi, who had equalled Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals with a hat-trick against Algeria last week, scored the 17th and 18th goals of his World Cup career in Texas.

The Argentina captain missed an early chance to break the record when he sent an eighth-minute penalty wide in the Group J match.

He made up for it seven minutes before half-time by placing his finish beyond Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager before adding his second in the fifth minute of stoppage time to take his tournament tally to five goals.

Argentina also secured first place in Group J after Algeria came from behind to beat Jordan 2-1 in Monday's late match in Santa Clara, California.

Messi admitted he was frustrated after missing the penalty.

"Today there was a moment where I was very angry about the penalty because I missed and I struck it very badly," he told reporters.

"Luckily we were able to turn the situation around, take the lead and take three very important points."

France also booked their place in the last 32 after beating Iraq 3-0 in Philadelphia in a match that lasted just under four hours following a weather delay.

Mbappe, making his 100th appearance for France, gave his side the lead after 14 minutes with a long-range strike past Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil.

A thunderstorm brought heavy rain to the stadium and play was suspended at half-time. Fans at the 68,324-capacity Lincoln Financial Field were asked to take shelter while both teams remained in their dressing rooms. The second half began at about 8.00pm local time (0000 GMT), around two hours later than scheduled.

"We stayed calm, (during the suspension of the game), I was joking with the players," France coach Didier Deschamps said.

After play resumed, Mbappe scored his second goal of the match and his 16th World Cup goal before Ousmane Dembele added France's third in the 66th minute.

Tournament organisers had already experienced similar interruptions during last year's Club World Cup in the United States, where several matches were delayed because of weather. Public safety regulations in the United States require play to stop whenever lightning is detected near a stadium.

"It's a matter of security, I don't blame anyone," Deschamps said. "As soon as there is a risk, we adapt to local laws. These are unusual circumstances, and I hope it won't happen again."

Norway also progressed after beating Senegal 3-2 in East Rutherford, with Haaland scoring twice and Marcus Holmgren Pedersen adding the other goal. Ismaila Sarr scored both of Senegal's goals.

The result sets up Friday's final Group I match between France and Norway, with the winners guaranteed to finish top of the group.

(With inputs from agencies)

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