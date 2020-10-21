Memorable songs of late legendary actor Shammi Kapoor

Murtuza Iqbal







Shammi Kapoor ruled the big screen in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s as the male lead, and later in the 80s and 90s, he started playing supporting but strong roles. In his career spanning of more than five decades, Kapoor starred in multiple super hit films.

Apart from his amazing performances, the late legendary actor was known for his songs and dance moves. Today, on his 89th birth anniversary let’s look at the list of some of the most memorable songs of Shammi Kapoor…

Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe







Yahoo! The first one on the list has to be Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe from the movie Junglee. The film had released in 1961, but even after so many years, people love to listen to this song and Shammi Kapoor’s energy was simply amazing in it.

Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra







The track Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra from Kashmir Ki Kali is one of the most beautiful romantic songs. Shot in the scenic beauty of Kashmir, the song also featured Sharmila Tagore and the chemistry between both the actors was wonderful in it.

Baar Baar Dekho







Shammi Kapoor was an actor who was loved for his dancing skills. In the song Baar Baar Dekho from the film China Town, Kapoor surely stole the show with his smooth dance moves and expressions.

Badan Pe Sitare

This list would have been incomplete without the song Badan Pe Sitare from the movie Prince. Shammi Kapoor and Vyajantimala, both the actors were graceful in the song.

Govinda Aala Re Aala

Shammi Kapoor starrer Bluff Master released in 1963 and even after 57 years the song Govinda Aala Re Aala from the movie is one of the most famous Janmashtami tracks. Kapoor’s energetic dance moves were the highlight of the song.

O Haseena Zulfonwali Jaane Jahan

The shimmy of Shammi was quite famous and we got to see that a lot in the track O Haseena Zulfonwali Jaane Jahan. With Helen and Shammi Kapoor together, this is surely one of the most iconic songs of Bollywood.

Aaj Kal Tere Mere

Last but not the least, we have the song Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche from Brahmachari on the list. Shammi Kapoor was the one who introduced Bollywood to the rock n roll dance style, and Kapoor and Mumtaz showed off some amazing dance moves in this song.





