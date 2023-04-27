Website Logo
Meera Syal to be presented with BAFTA Fellowship

Meera Syal (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ahead of BAFTA Television Awards 2023, it has been announced that Meera Syal will be presented with the Bafta Fellowship at the annual ceremony next month.

The 61-year-old comedian, actor and novelist will be recognised with the honour – the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA upon an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television – at the ceremony on May 14th.

Sharing her excitement, the Goodness Gracious Me star said: “I am particularly delighted that this year’s award is twinned with opportunities to mentor and support participants in Bafta’s learning programme… I am grateful for the chance to pay forward the opportunities and experiences I have been lucky enough to have over my career.”

Bafta’s chief executive Jane Millichip said: “Meera Syal has made an extraordinary impact on the screen and literary arts. As an actor and writer, she is an exceptional storyteller with an enormous range, which means she is loved by peers and the public as much as she is critically acclaimed. At Bafta, we very much look forward to working with Meera over the next year on her mentoring scheme.”

Bafta fellows previously honoured for their work in television include Sir Billy Connolly, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

The Bafta Television Awards – which are hosted by P&O Cruises – will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday, May 14 at 7pm.

Eastern Eye

