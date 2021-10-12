Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 450,782
Total Cases 33,971,607
Today's Fatalities 193
Today's Cases 18,132
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 450,782
Total Cases 33,971,607
Today's Fatalities 193
Today's Cases 18,132

Entertainment

Meenakshi Sundareshwar teaser: This Netflix’s film looks like a sweet romantic-comedy

Meenakshi Sundareshwar poster (Photo from Karan Johar’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Romantic-comedy is a genre that attracts audiences a lot, and add a wedding to it, so, it surely becomes more interesting.

Netflix’s next film Meenakshi Sundareshwar starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani is a rom-com and a long-distance marriage is the backdrop of the movie. So, the viewers are looking forward to it.

On Tuesday (12), the teaser of Meenakshi Sundareshwar was released. Karan Johar, who has produced the movie under Dharmatic Entertainment, tweeted the teaser and wrote, “This festive season, Meenakshi & Sundareshwar are taking you along for their journey of keeping love alive, despite the distance!Red heart #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5. @apoorvamehta18 @somenmishra0 @Abhimannyu_D @sanyamalhotra07 @SonniVivek @aarshasauras.”

Well, the teaser is quite good, and Malhotra and Dassani’s chemistry is perfect in it. Both the actors are looking good in the South Indian avatars.

Directed by Vivek Soni, Meenakshi Sundareshwar will premiere on Netflix on 5th November 2021.

Talking about other films of Malhotra, the actress will be seen in movies like Love Hostel and the Hindi remake of Telugu film Hit. There are reports that she has been roped in to play one of the female leads in Atlee’s next which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Meanwhile, Dassani will be seen in Nikamma and Aankh Micholi.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
It’s a wrap for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil hits out at critics questioning her production credits on James Blake’s new album
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar unveils motion poster of R Balki’s next titled Chup
Entertainment
Dev Patel great to work with, says Monkey Man co-star Sikandar Kher
INTERVIEWS
Shadab Siddiqui: I want to direct Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan for one day
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on why awards are important for him
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan terminates his contract with a pan masala brand
Entertainment
Teaser of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe to be out on October 14
Entertainment
Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra is a part of Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana: Violence against girls is unacceptable
Entertainment
The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor announces new film
Entertainment
Hum Do Hamare Do trailer: Film looks like a perfect family entertainer
Eastern Eye

Videos

Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
5 Garba songs released in 2021 that deserve to be…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK’s initial Covid response ‘worst public health failure’ in history,…
Meenakshi Sundareshwar teaser: This Netflix’s film looks like a sweet…
It’s a wrap for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan
Jameela Jamil hits out at critics questioning her production credits…
Akshay Kumar unveils motion poster of R Balki’s next titled…
Dev Patel great to work with, says Monkey Man co-star…