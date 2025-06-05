Measles cases rise in England ahead of summer travel

MEASLES outbreaks are continuing in England, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirming 109 cases in April and 86 so far in May. Since January, there have been 420 confirmed cases, mostly among unvaccinated children aged 10 and under.
London accounted for nearly half of the cases in the last four weeks and has reported 162 cases in total this year. Other affected regions include the North West and the West Midlands.
UKHSA has warned of a possible surge in cases over the summer holidays as families travel abroad, particularly to countries currently experiencing outbreaks. Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF reported 127,350 measles cases in Europe this year, the highest since 1997. Large outbreaks have also been seen in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Romania, Pakistan, India, Thailand, Indonesia and Nigeria.
In England, MMR vaccine uptake has declined over the past decade. London has the lowest coverage, with only 73.3 per cent of children receiving their second MMR dose by age five, compared to the national average of 83.9 per cent.
Dr Vanessa Saliba of UKHSA said: “It’s essential that everyone, particularly parents of young children, check all family members are up to date with two MMR doses, especially if you are travelling this summer for holidays or visiting family.”
Dr Amanda Doyle of NHS England said: “Too many babies and young children are still not protected against the diseases, which are contagious infections that spread very easily and can cause serious health problems.”
Measles remains highly infectious and can cause complications, especially in unvaccinated individuals. The first MMR dose is given at age one, and the second at around three years and four months. Anyone who has missed a dose can contact their GP to catch up.