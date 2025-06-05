Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Measles cases rise in England ahead of summer travel

London accounted for nearly half of the cases in the last four weeks and has reported 162 cases in total this year. Other affected regions include the North West and the West Midlands.

Measles vaccine

In England, MMR vaccine uptake has declined over the past decade.

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 05, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

MEASLES outbreaks are continuing in England, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirming 109 cases in April and 86 so far in May. Since January, there have been 420 confirmed cases, mostly among unvaccinated children aged 10 and under.

London accounted for nearly half of the cases in the last four weeks and has reported 162 cases in total this year. Other affected regions include the North West and the West Midlands.

UKHSA has warned of a possible surge in cases over the summer holidays as families travel abroad, particularly to countries currently experiencing outbreaks. Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF reported 127,350 measles cases in Europe this year, the highest since 1997. Large outbreaks have also been seen in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Romania, Pakistan, India, Thailand, Indonesia and Nigeria.

In England, MMR vaccine uptake has declined over the past decade. London has the lowest coverage, with only 73.3 per cent of children receiving their second MMR dose by age five, compared to the national average of 83.9 per cent.

Dr Vanessa Saliba of UKHSA said: “It’s essential that everyone, particularly parents of young children, check all family members are up to date with two MMR doses, especially if you are travelling this summer for holidays or visiting family.”

Dr Amanda Doyle of NHS England said: “Too many babies and young children are still not protected against the diseases, which are contagious infections that spread very easily and can cause serious health problems.”

Measles remains highly infectious and can cause complications, especially in unvaccinated individuals. The first MMR dose is given at age one, and the second at around three years and four months. Anyone who has missed a dose can contact their GP to catch up.

measlesukhsammr vaccinenhs englandvanessa salibaamanda doylesummer travelunvaccinated childrenmeasles outbreaklondon caseswhounicefmeasles in england

Related News

Teenage boy jailed for seven years over Bhim Kohli murder
News

Teenage boy jailed for seven years over Bhim Kohli murder

Zia-Yusuf-Getty
UK

Zia Yusuf resigns as Reform UK chairman

India Bangladesh border
Asia

Bangladesh says India pushed over 1,200 people across border in a month

More For You

Scotland votes in first Holyrood by-election since 2019

Scottish Labour candidate for the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election Davy Russell arrives at a polling station to cast his vote on June 05, 2025 in Quarter, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Scotland votes in first Holyrood by-election since 2019

VOTERS are casting ballots across Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse in Scotland to choose a new MSP following the death of Christina McKelvie.

The by-election follows the death in March of the SNP government minister, who passed away aged 57 after battling secondary breast cancer. McKelvie had served as drugs and alcohol policy minister and held the constituency since its creation in 2011.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reform's Yusuf calls party MP's burqa ban demand "dumb"

Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf. (Photo: Getty Images)

Reform's Yusuf calls party MP's burqa ban demand "dumb"

A PUBLIC row has erupted within Reform UK after one of their newly-elected MPs called for Britain to ban the burqa, with the party's own chairman branding the move "dumb".

Sarah Pochin, Reform's MP for Runcorn and Helsby, used her first appearance at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (4) to ask Sir Keir Starmer whether he would follow European neighbours in banning the full-body covering worn by some Muslim women.

Keep ReadingShow less
500,000 more pupils to get free school meals in England under new plan

Under the current rules, families must earn less than £7,400 a year to qualify. (Representational image: iStock)

500,000 more pupils to get free school meals in England under new plan

FROM September 2026, all children in England whose parents receive Universal Credit will be eligible for free school meals, regardless of household income, the government has announced.

Under the current rules, families must earn less than £7,400 a year to qualify.

Keep ReadingShow less
Systemic Failures in the Starvation Death of 3-Year-Old Abiyah

The child’s parents, Tai Yasharahyalah, 42, and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, 43, were found guilty of multiple offences

Telegraph

Vegan couple's toddler starved to death as officials feared racism accusations

A three-year-old boy who died of malnutrition in Birmingham was failed by authorities reluctant to intervene due to fears of being perceived as racist, according to a newly published safeguarding review.

Child suffered severe malnutrition and died of a respiratory infection

Abiyah Yasharahyalah died in 2020 from a respiratory illness, which was significantly worsened by prolonged malnutrition. A post-mortem examination revealed that he had rickets, anaemia and stunted growth. His diet, based on strict vegan restrictions imposed by his parents, contributed to his weakened state and eventual death.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bhim Kohli

Bhim Kohli, 80, died in September 2024 after being punched and kicked by a 14-year-old boy in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, while a 12-year-old girl filmed the attack.

Facebook

Police were told of earlier racist attack before Bhim Kohli killing

AN ELDERLY man who was racially abused and fatally attacked in Leicestershire had previously reported witnessing a racist assault in the same area, the BBC has found.

Bhim Kohli, 80, died in September 2024 after being punched and kicked by a 14-year-old boy in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, while a 12-year-old girl filmed the attack. The two, now aged 15 and 13, were convicted of manslaughter and are due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc