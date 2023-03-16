Meaningful gifts for your magical mother

Simple yet special ways to show love and appreciation

Pic credit: iStock

By: ASJAD NAZIR

THE most common gift given during Mother’s Day is a nice bunch of flowers, with a card.

Why not switch things up this year, by getting your mother something more profound, which will not only make a bigger emotional impact, but be a lot more appreciated.

Eastern Eye put together a list of meaningful Mother’s Day gifts, ahead of Sunday (19) to give you some inspiration, with timeless options that can be gifted any time of year.

Write a letter: Go old school and write your mother a letter detailing just how special she is. She is likely from a generation that greatly valued receiving a letter, so will love the gesture. Pour in all your feeling, and perhaps add photographs in the envelope to make it more special.

Photobook: Your dear mum probably hasn’t been in any kind of book. Get meaningful photos she will appreciate and make a hardback photobook. Lots of online photo developers like Boots and Snapfish offer great deals and enable you to design your own.

Magic mug: Most mums will love a cup of tea but have probably never drunk from a magic mug, where photographs appear when they are filled with a hot beverage. Go online to a website like Moonpig, to design your own with special photos and a message.

Award: She is the best mum in the world, so why not give her an award? Go to a trophy shop to get one specially made or buy one from a site like Etsy. Let it take pride of place on her mantlepiece.

Video messages: You are likely not the only one who has been blessed by your mother. Secretly get family and friends to record video messages about how special she is. Then edit them together into one long message and surprise her with it. There are apps that will enable you to edit messages into a film.

AI her old photos: Available AI apps enable you to upload old photos and turn them into realistic moving films. There are also AI apps that let you to turn photos into stunning superhero like images and fun videos, where the still images start singing.

Create a song: Companies like Songfinch enable you to make personalised music for a loved one. You give key details about a person, and they cleverly incorporate them into lyrics of a catchy song. You can surprise her by playing the personalised song and filming the reaction.

Memory journal: A memory journal is a hardback book that is filled with questions for the reader to answer. Let her write down special moments from her life to create a unique book, which can one day be passed onto you. Online site Not On The High Street has a great one.

Return Tupperware: Giving back your mother all the Tupperware filled with food you have taken will give her great joy. Instead of giving back empty plastic boxes, fill them with gifts or tasty treats. Maybe, turn the tables and surprise her by cooking something.

Design a card: Don’t go for the boring option of picking up a flowery Mother’s Day card and design your own. There are multiple sites like Moonpig that let you to upload photos and write personalised messages in cards for a great price.

Hamper: Find out about all the little things your mother enjoys from her favourite drink to preferred indulgences. Then fill up a hamper with these gifts, which will show how much effort you made. Add things like family photos and promises written down on paper.

Memory box or jar: Get a box or jar and fill it up with handwritten notes about how wonderful your mother is. Also write down fond memories, including emotional moments and promises you will keep.

Personalised gifts: There are loads of inventive gift options on sites like Prezzy Box. Some of the many you can personalise include coffee trays, teaspoons, key rings, mugs and even gin bottles.

Experience: Instead of just visiting your mother, take her for an experience. There is something to suit every person, from a simple spa day to an adventurous balloon ride, if she isn’t scared of heights. Other options include a theatre visit, afternoon tea or a restaurant trip.

Calendar dates: Get two calendars filled up with dates, specifically reserved for your mother. This can include anything from phone and Facetime chats to activities. You take one and give one to her.

Family photo session: Hire a professional photographer to create some stunning snaps of the family all dressed up, which will create a collective memory.

Fabulous photos: Mums love looking at nice photographs of the family. There is a lot you can do from creating albums, to photo-boxes, collages, and retro style prints. There is also an option to make a copper plated photo.

Knowledge: Mums love to share their knowledge and spending time with their kids. So why not get a blank book, and ask to spend time with her, learning all the recipes she knows.

Portrait: Getting a professional painting done is not as costly as you might expect. There are talented artists, including in India, who will create a lifelike portrait, which can stay in the family forever.

Plant: A houseplant is always more meaningful than a bunch of flowers because they last longer, and your mother will enjoy nurturing it. If you want to be more adventurous, why not get her a bonsai tree set.