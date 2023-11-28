Maxwell’s hundred carries Australia to five-wicket win over India

The Aussies go past India’s 222 for 3 in the last ball of the match

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on November 28, 2023. (Photo by BIJU BORO/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Glenn Maxwell’s fiery unbeaten hundred carried Australia to a five-wicket win over India in the third T20I Guwahati on Tuesday (28).



With this win, Australia managed to cut India’s series lead to 2-1 in the five-match rubber.



Maxwell made 104 off 48 balls (8×4, 8×6) as the Aussies went past India’s 222 for 3 in the last ball of the match.



Skipper Matthew Wade remained not out on a crucial 28 off 16 balls.



Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for India.



Earlier, India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an unbeaten 123 off 57 balls and put on 141 runs with Tilak Varma to take the attack to the opposition bowlers after the hosts lost two early wickets.



Gaikwad, who hit 58 in the team’s previous win, reached his 100 off 52 balls and hammered three sixes and two fours in a 30-run final over.



Australia elected to bowl first with Travis Head returning to the team after his match-winning century in the ODI World Cup final earlier this month.



The tourists made wholesale changes to their squad as they reportedly sent home World Cup stars Steve Smith and Adam Zampa.



Marcus Stoinis, Maxwell, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott – all part of the group that won a record-extending sixth 50-over World Cup title – are to fly home after this game.



Jason Behrendorff struck first to remove in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal caught behind for six and fellow quick Kane Richardson had Ishan Kishan out for a duck.



Captain Suryakumar Yadav fell after a 29-ball 39 to Nathan Ellis, but Gaikwad stood firm to hit back in a partnership with Varma, who hit 31.



